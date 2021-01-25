Tom Holland explains why he played Spider-Man so confidently

We have all seen that Tom Holland nailed his performance in the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War but there is a reason he was so confident after reading some dialogue with Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent edition of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya talked about their respective careers and famous roles, and during the shoot, Holland explained why he nailed the character with that ability after reading the script, even though he had not received any instruction. for it before.

“My agents told me that Marvel wanted me to learn all the words,” Holland explained. “You can’t improvise.”

And then, in the first contact, Downey changed the situation completely. We started improvising and although it was almost childish, I called my mother right after and said “I think I have it.”

If Holland had listened to his agents and had not improvised with Robert Downey Jr., he would not have received their blessing and would not have shown that he was talented enough for the role for which he had been called.

The Spider-Man MCU Third Movie it is still dated December of this year, and will bring back Jamie Foxx as Electro, a role he carried out in 2004. Alfred Molina would also return, as Doctor Octopus. Another that would appear would be Doctor Strange, by Benedict CUmberbatch.