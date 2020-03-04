Tom Holland Says He Knows More About Harry Potter Than J.K. Rowling

Go away a Remark
Though Tom Holland has moved on from struggling to disclose spoilers about upcoming tasks resembling Spider-Man 3, he simply cannot give up speaking about how typically he goes to his native pub for trivia nights together with his family and friends – referred to as a “pub quiz.” The Onward actor hasn’t been shy about displaying his love for answering questions whereas guzzling pints. I can’t look forward to these paparazzi pics! Anyway, apparently he’s an enormous Potterhead.
Whereas speaking about an upcoming Harry Potter-themed pub quiz occasion, Tom Holland shared simply how a lot he loves the large guide collection that spawned into a movie franchise and land in Common Studios. In his phrases:
I feel I’d know extra about Harry Potter than J.Ok. Rowling. I’m like obsessive about Harry Potter. Rising up as a child, it was my favourite factor ever.
Ought to that be thought-about a problem? Is that this free rein for the best-selling writer to go forward and forged Tom Holland within the Implausible Beasts motion pictures? The Brit does appear to already be making his approach via nearly each property on the age of 23. Other than being Spider-Man within the MCU, he stars in Pixar’s Onward, voiced a canine named Jip in Dolittle and labored with Will Smith in Spies in Disguise. He’s additionally on the point of entrance the cinematic adaptation of the favored online game Uncharted.
Why not add a little bit of Harry Potter on the facet? The books and flicks had been very a lot a fixation of the time when he grew up. The primary guide was launched a yr after he was born and the Wizarding World craze has continued to pulsate via popular culture since then.
When Tom Holland spoke to BBC Radio 1, he was not solely excited to “smash” his Harry Potter-themed pub quiz, he additionally revealed which Hogwarts Home he’s a part of. He lately did the Sorting Hat quiz on Pottermore and came upon he’s a Gryffindor. And contemplating he had the braveness to choose up a telephone name from former Disney CEO Bob Iger while drunk and at one other pub quiz, I’d say that sorting checks out.
Final summer time, information broke that his Spider-Man would now not be part of the MCU and can be a solely Sony character. Holland performed an element in bringing the beloved Marvel character again into Disney’s bigger cinematic universe.
Gryffindor is essentially the most well-known Hogwarts Home since Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley and plenty of others are a part of it. It’s characterised by bravery and those that are daring. Tom Holland’s newest position as Ian Lightfoot in Pixar’s Onward is rather more of a Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff sort. The film hits theaters this Friday, March 6.
