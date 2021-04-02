Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Release Date Delayed

The discharge date for “Uncharted,” Sony’s movie adaptation of the favored online game sequence starring Tom Holland, has been delayed but once more.

This time, the film is being pushed again one week to Feb. 18, 2022, after being beforehand set for Feb. 11, 2022.

The street to “Uncharted” hitting the massive display screen has been lengthy and stuffed with delays. Its earlier launch dates included March 5, 2021; Oct. 8, 2021 and July 16, 2021. Previous to these dates, it was slated for 2016 and 2017. Nevertheless, a revolving door of administrators, together with the likes of David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight, and the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the film from sticking to a launch date.

Now, Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland,” “Venom”) is helming the movie, which follows the adventures of younger treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland). The film relies on the favored PlayStation online game franchise of the identical title, which sees Drake journey the globe seeking legendary artifacts.

Along with Holland, Mark Wahlberg performs Sully, a fellow treasure hunter and mentor to Nathan Drake, and Sophia Ali performs Chloe Frazer, one more fortune hunter and Drake’s love curiosity. Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle spherical out the solid.

Artwork Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins wrote the screenplay, along with the story with Mark D. Walker, Jon Hanley Rosenberg and Trachtenberg. Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad are producing, and govt producers embrace Robert J. Dohrmann, Fleischer, David Bernad, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Marcum, Holloway and Holland.