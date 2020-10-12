Tom Kennedy Lifeless: TV Game Show Host Was 93

Tom Kennedy, the tv sport present host for “You Don’t Say!” and “Identify That Tune,” died on Oct. 7 in Oxnard, Calif. He was 93.

Kennedy’s shut buddy Steve Beverly confirmed his demise on Fb, writing: “Tom had not been properly in latest months however remained in communication along with his household and shut mates… Later, after I’ve time to obviously course of this, I’ll supply my very own remembrances of a relationship that developed from his being my childhood icon to a real friendship I’ll all the time cherish.”

Kennedy was born Jim Narz on Feb. 26., 1927 in Louisville, Ky. Impressed by his older brother, Jack, who was additionally a tv host, Kennedy moved to Los Angeles in 1947 to start a broadcast profession. After 10 years in radio and marrying his highschool sweetheart, Betty Gevedon, Kennedy started internet hosting sport reveals as they rose to reputation within the ’50s. However, along with his brother a number as properly, he determined to alter his title to keep away from confusion, and in 1957 he grew to become Tom Kennedy.

He went on to host varied sport reveals for practically three many years, along with his greatest successes being “You Don’t Say!” on NBC from 1963 to 1969, “Break up Second” from 1972 to 1975, “Identify That Tune” from 1974 to 1981 and “Password Plus” from 1980 to 1982. His different internet hosting credit embrace “The Massive Game,” “Dr. I.Q.,” “It’s Your Guess,” “Break the Financial institution,” “50 Grand Slam,” “To Say the Least,” “Whew!” and “Physique Language.”

Kennedy additionally hosted a nighttime, syndicated version of “The Value Is Proper” from 1985 to 1986, and briefly had his personal speak present, “The Actual Tom Kennedy Show.” Kennedy retired in 1989. In 2005, Kennedy and his brother, Narz, each obtained the Game Show Congress’ Invoice Cullen award for lifetime achievement.

Kennedy is survived by his youngsters Linda Ann Narz, James Narz Jr. and Courtney Ellen Narz, along with his daughter-in-law Linda Papulis Narz, granddaughter Abigail Norah Narz and his sister, Mary Lovett Scully.