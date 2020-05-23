Tom Payne Shares Creepy New Teaser After Prodigal Son’s Renewed For Season 2

Depart a Remark
Prodigal Son was among the many many exhibits that was renewed by Fox, which is bound to have followers excited. However in case you wanted newfound inspiration for getting hyped about it, Tom Payne has you coated. Although chances are you’ll need to put together your self as a result of the teaser is a bit creepy.
Tom Payne took to Instagram to share the brand new Season 2 teaser, which exhibits some fairly ominous happenings occurring, which is not a wholly stunning growth. That is Prodigal Son in any case. Apparently, Payne’s Malcolm shouldn’t be notably entrance and middle in it. As a substitute, Malcolm’s little sister Ainsley is. Test it out beneath:
In the event you had been sad with the place Prodigal Son ended up going final season, I’m wondering how this teaser for Season 2 makes you’re feeling. In it, Ainsley might be noticed seeing and listening to some disturbing issues. Moreover a creepy tea social gathering (a wierd factor to write down), the teaser additionally finds Ainsley encountering her father, who’s sporting a dapper outfit, and a disarming grin.
Ainsley can then be seen flashing between being blood-soaked, her Season 2 teaser state, and her incarcerated father. Tom Payne and Michael Sheen each shared their inspirations for Prodigal Son’s freshman season. It will be fascinating to study what Halston Sage attracts from for Season 2, because it appears Ainsley is heading down an unsure path.
When you think about how Prodigal Son’s first season ended, this Ainsley-centric teaser is smart. Within the Season 1 finale, Ainsley killed Nicholas Endicott, who had been holding a knife on her. However as a substitute of leaving it to some stabs in self-defense, Ainsley went all-in, stabbing him repeatedly. It goes with out saying that this might have critical ramifications on her story transferring ahead.
The twist led to Malcolm studying he is probably not his father’s son (when it comes to being a killer), however his sister could also be his father’s daughter. In associated Prodigal Son information, Malcolm realized that his organic father shouldn’t be the identified serial killer (and his presumptive father), Dr. Martin Whitly. This is able to be an fascinating misdirect that might closely change the dynamics of the sequence. Regardless of the twist-fueled lead-up to Season 2, the episode was surprisingly not meant to be the finale.
Prodigal Son, like many sequence, needed to shut down manufacturing earlier than its 22-episode season order might be stuffed. For now, followers can now anticipate the sequence’ return, and the way what they didn’t get to see might play into Season 2. But regardless of the future holds for Michael Sheen’s serial killer character and his case-solving skills, his youngsters will clearly be heading down new paths, and the outcomes are greater than more likely to be to the delight (and horror) of dedicated followers.
Prodigal Son will return for Season 2 on Fox after this summer season’s premieres.
