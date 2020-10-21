Tom Petty Birthday Bash to Feature Foo Fighters, Beck, Brandi Carlile

Tom Petty’s annual birthday bash is taking up a much bigger all-star forged because it goes digital this 12 months in celebration of the late musician’s seventieth. Webcasts and satellite tv for pc radio broadcasts Friday will function 5 hours of music and testimonials to the singer-songwriter, together with performances by Foo Fighters, Jackson Browne, Beck, Jason Isbell, Adam Sandler, the Killers, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton, together with visitor appearances by Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder and Put up Malone.

Additionally taking part would be the two longest-standing members of the Heartbreakers, guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench, in a particular duo efficiency. Though Tench stated in an interview revealed in Selection earlier Tuesday that he didn’t foresee collaborating in a Heartbreakers full-band reunion, he had added that he would be all for doing one thing extra intimate with Campbell, an concept that may come to fruition Friday night time.

The primary half of the tribute will air completely on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio channel, from 4:30-7 p.m. ET Friday. At that time, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the second half might be seen dwell in two areas — Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and TomPetty.com — in addition to persevering with to be heard on SiriusXM.

As well as to the above, the record of performers consists of the Flaming Lips, Margo Worth, Gary Clark Jr. Norah Jones, the Raconteurs, Dawes, Lucinda Willliams, Roger McGuinn, Susanna Hoffs, Stephen Stills, Patterson Hood and plenty of extra (see the total record under). Amongst these moreover set as visitors are Rick Rubin, Jimmy Iovine, Olivia Harrison, Lenny Kravitz and extra.

This 12 months’s birthday bash will give attention to elevating consciousness for Save Our Phases (Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation), whose mission is to protect and develop unbiased dwell music venues and promoters all through america; Arts In Medication, which goals to empower musicians and affect the lives of residents in Petty’s hometown of Gainesville, Fla. and past; Digitunity, an initiative of the Nationwide Cristina Basis, whose objectives are to guarantee everybody has the expertise to thrive in the digitally linked world; and MusiCares, which supplies crucial help for music creatives in occasions of want.

The day will kick off with an audio broadcast by way of SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio, a channel based 5 years in the past and initially curated by Petty himself. Afterward, the Petty property will be a part of Amazon Music and livestream the live performance on the platform’s Twitch channel in addition to TomPetty.com. Amazon Music may also debut two brand-new playlists: [RE]DISCOVER Tom Petty, which takes listeners on a career-spanning journey by Petty’s work, and [RE]DUX 017: Tom Petty, which options Petty’s music alongside the works of his collaborators, influences and contemporaries.

In 2017, the primary annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash debuted in Gainesville, the place followers gathered for a six-hour present that includes Petty tunes, carried out within the musician’s honor. The celebration has since grown right into a full-fledged music pageant that includes native and nationwide acts.

Tom Petty’s long-awaited “Wildflowers & All The Relaxation,” an enlargement of his 1994 “Wildflowers” that in its deluxe variations options a number of albums’ price of outtakes, dwell and residential recordings, was launched final week on Warner Data to widespread crucial acclaim.

The complete lineup:

4:30-7 p.m. ET— SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio

Hosted by David Fricke & Mark Felsot and Jason & Sarah Hedges

Caamp, Dawes, Grouplove, Jason Isbell, the Killers, Kurt Vile, the Raconteurs, Resynator feat. Grace Potter, Starcrawler with Mike Campbell, Larkin Poe with Steve Ferrone, Low Lower Connie, Andrew Leahey and the Homestead, Arts in Medication Hospital Band, Edan Archer, Emma Swift, Hannah Harber, Hannah Wicklund, Have Gun Will Journey, Hedges, Jake Thistle, Jeff Slate’s Weekend Wilburys, Johnathan Coody, Michigan Rattlers, Miss Tess, Mr. Cool, Sunkat, The Excessive Divers, Tristen Orphans

7:00-9:30p.m. ET—Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel, TomPetty.com, and audio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio

Performances by: Mike Campbell & Benmont Tench, Adam Sandler, Amos Lee, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Stewart, Dhani Harrison & Graham Coxon, Emily King, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Jackson Browne, Woman Blackbird, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, Margo Worth, Mosshart-Sexton, Norah Jones, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Roger McGuinn, Sabina Sciubba, Spoon, Stephen Stills with Christopher Stills, Susanna Hoffs and Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers.

Particular Visitors: Eddie Vedder, Jakob Dylan, Jimmy Iovine, Kiefer Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz, Marty Stuart, Olivia Harrison, Put up Malone, Rick Rubin, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Habit and Stevie Nicks