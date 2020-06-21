Tom Petty Family Unites to Denounce Trump for Using ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at Rally – Variety

4 of Tom Petty’s members of the family got here collectively Saturday night time to rapidly launch a press release blasting the president for utilizing the rocker’s “I Won’t Back Down” at his Tulsa marketing campaign rally, saying Petty “would by no means desire a tune of his used for a marketing campaign of hate. He favored to convey folks collectively.”

The assertion stated that Donald Trump “was under no circumstances approved to use this tune to additional a marketing campaign that leaves too many People and customary sense behind. Each the late Tom Petty and his household firmly stand in opposition to racism and discrimination of any form.”

The declaration was signed by Adria and Annakim Petty, his two daughters, in addition to each Dana Petty, his spouse at the time of his dying in 2017, and Jane Petty, his former spouse. They finish the observe by saying they are going to be submitting a cease-and-desist order in opposition to the marketing campaign.

“I Won’t Back Down,” some of the enduring songs in Petty’s catalog, was used as Trump’s walk-on music at the already legendarily under-attended rally at the BOK Centre in Oklahoma.

“Tom wrote this tune for the underdog, for the widespread man and for everybody,” Petty’s survivors wrote of their joint assertion. “We wish to make it clear that we consider everyone seems to be free to vote as they like, assume as they like, however the Petty household doesn’t stand for this. We consider in America and we consider in democracy. However Donald Trump is just not representing the noble beliefs of both. We might hate for followers which are marginalized by this administration to assume we have been complicit on this utilization. Concurrently, we’ve issued a stop and desist discover to the Trump marketing campaign.”

The tip of Trump’s prolonged and usually polarizing speech was met by the opening strains of the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t At all times Get What You Need,” as at all times. The British group has repeatedly requested the Trump marketing campaign to cease utilizing the tune, to no avail.