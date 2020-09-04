Tom Petty’s Widow Buys Chic Midcentury Modern House

It’s exhausting to consider practically three years have handed since 66-year-old music legend Tom Petty unexpectedly died after slipping into unconsciousness at his Malibu house. Since then, Dana York Petty — the previous educator who was Petty’s spouse for the final 16 years of his life — has continued dwelling on the identical Malibu property, although it seems that residential state of affairs is likely to be altering. An entity linked to the Petty household lately paid $4.7 million for a snazzily redone house in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood, the Westside enclave identified for its costly housing and well-known residents.

In-built 1965 and till lately a midcentury trendy time capsule, the three,800 sq. ft. construction was given a radical transform final 12 months by Jordan Bakva and the crew at Studio Hus, with an emphasis on “wellness-driven design.” The result’s a really snazzy and complicated fusion of natural supplies, partitions of glass, and soft-touch furnishings, with communal inside areas centered round a glass atrium anchored by an olive tree.

Set close to the highest of a steeply-sloped ridgeline road, the single-story house is fronted by {a partially} subterranean two-car storage. Above that, glass doorways swivel open into the up to date interiors, which characteristic burled wooden flooring, an open kitchen with marble counter tops and a handcrafted French vary, a comfortable fireplace-equipped den, and 5 bedrooms.

The main bedroom ups the ornamental ante with Venetian plaster on the partitions, white oak cabinetry, a spa-style rest room and a walk-in dressing room. Again within the kitchen, glassy French doorways spill out to a large patio with a dark-bottomed plunge pool and inset spa, plus a grassy garden and native plantings. Views take within the surrounding hills and a large swath of L.A.’s metropolis lights.

York Petty’s foremost residence, which Tom Petty initially bought means again in 1998, is a Mediterranean-style mansion in a gated enclave above Malibu’s bustling Pacific Coast Freeway. Data reveal she additionally owns a second Malibu home — this one a a lot smaller oceanfront cottage on Malibu’s scenic Escondido seaside — and a $1.eight million Pacific Palisades house that’s occupied by her grownup son Dylan Epperson.

Nick Sandler & Bennett Hirsch at The Company maintain the itemizing; Zander Diamont of Compass repped the customer.