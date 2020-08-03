Tom Pollock, Former Universal Pictures Chairman, Dies at 77

Tom Pollock, the previous chairman of Universal Pictures and the American Movie Institute, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 77.

“We’re extremely saddened by the lack of Tom Pollock,” mentioned NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer in an announcement. “He performed a important position in securing our studio’s legacy, and was a rare government, influential lawyer, and an expensive good friend to so many people. We’ll endlessly really feel his affect on our firm and inside our business. On behalf of everybody at Universal, we ship our deepest condolences to his household and honor his extraordinary accomplishments.”

Pollock, a Los Angeles native, acquired a legislation diploma from Columbia College and started his profession within the leisure enterprise by working for George Stevens, founding director of the AFI, in 1968. He grew to become supervisor of enterprise affairs for AFI’s new movie faculty, the Middle for Superior Movie Research.

In 1970, he began the leisure legislation agency Pollock, Rigrod, and Bloom, the place “Star Wars” creator George Lucas was amongst his first purchasers. Pollock gained recognition by negotiating the deal that secured Lucas the merchandising and sequel rights to “Star Wars.” He was additionally concerned within the negotiations for the “Indiana Jones” and “Superman” franchises for the agency, which had turn into Pollock, Bloom and Dekom.

Pollock left his agency in 1986 and have become government vp of MCA Inc. and chairman of its Movement Image Group, Universal Pictures. He oversaw “Jurassic Park,” the “Again to the Future” trilogy, “Do the Proper Factor,” “Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes,” “Cape Concern,” “Parenthood,” “Kindergarten Cop,” Oscar greatest image winner “Schindler’s Record,” “Area of Desires,” “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Apollo 13” and “Babe.”

Pollock resigned from this place in 1996 and taught within the movie research program at the College of California Santa Barbara. He grew to become AFI’s chairman of the board in 1996 and remained concerned for the remainder of his life. AFI debuted its AFI Awards throughout his tenure.

Bob Gazzale, president and CEO of AFI, mentioned, “Tom Pollock beloved motion pictures — powerfully and passionately. His legacy will present how he devoted his unmatched authorized thoughts to championing nice tales, and fortunate for all film lovers, he believed that these tales may each problem and entertain. We’ve got misplaced a fierce advocate for the artwork type, however at AFI his spirit will stay on.”

In 1998, Pollock teamed with Ivan Reitman to type The Montecito Image Firm, which has gone on to provide “Previous College,” “Disturbia,” “Up within the Air,” “I Love You, Man,” “Hitchcock,” “Draft Day,” and “Baywatch.”

Funeral companies are pending.