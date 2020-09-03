Tom Seaver, New York Mets Pitcher and Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 75

Former New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, who was inducted into the Nationwide Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, died on Monday. He was 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame and ESPN reported that his dying was because of Lewy physique dementia and COVID-19 problems.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has handed away,” his spouse Nancy and two daughters shared with the Nationwide Baseball Hall of Fame, who introduced his dying Wednesday. “We ship our love out to his followers, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver performed main league baseball from 1968 to 1986, and alongside the “Miracle Mets,” he went on to win the World Collection in 1969. Over the course of his profession, he additionally performed with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Crimson Sox, accumulating a complete of 311 wins and 205 losses.

Following his baseball profession, Seaver shifted to broadcast tv, overlaying each the New York Yankees and Mets for NBC. He additionally grew to become a WPIX analyst, specializing in the Yankees from 1989 to 1993 and the Mets from 1999 to 2005.

Alongside together with his spouse, he established the Seaver Household Winery in 2002. It’s positioned on his property in Calistoga, Calif.

The Mets retired his No. 41 jersey quantity in 1988, making it the primary to ever be retired by the crew.

An announcement posted to the Mets’ Twitter account reads “Past the multitude of awards, information, accolades, world sequence championship, all-star appearances, and simply general brilliance, we are going to at all times keep in mind Tom for his ardour and devotion to his household, the sport of baseball and his winery.”

In 2019, Seaver’s household introduced that he can be retiring from his public life to take care of his analysis of dementia. He continued to work in his winery via this time.

Seaver is survived by his spouse, two daughters and 4 grandchildren.