Tomato prices cross Rs 80 per kg, Union Minister said- focus on corona, not priority

new Delhi: Tomato prices have increased wildly in many parts of the country. Tomatoes are being sold at a price of Rs 80 per kg in many places. Tomato has reached above Rs 80 in Delhi NCR. The condition is that people have reduced buying tomatoes. Or are not buying at all. Perhaps the government is also not going to take any measures to curb the inflation of tomatoes as agricultural products like tomatoes, onions and potatoes have already been removed from the Essential Commodities Act.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has given a statement regarding the rising prices of tomatoes. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said that the focus is now on dealing with the corona virus. Corona is preferred over tomato prices.

Earlier, the Union Minister had said during a press conference that during rainy days, the prices of these agricultural products were often low in the productive areas, while the prices of these were increased in the cities. Businessmen say that this time along with the increase in the price of diesel is also a big reason due to which the price of tomatoes is not decreasing despite the increase in arrivals.