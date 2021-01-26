Tomb Raider 2 signs Lovecraft Territory showrunner

Tomb Raider 2, starring Alicia Vikander, signs Lovecraft Territory showrunner Misha Green as new screenwriter and director.

Green will replace Ben Wheatley, who to date was the supposed director since his announcement in September 2019. Tomb Raider 2 was going to be released in March 2021 but it has been one of the films that were withdrawn from the MGM calendar without receiving a new date. .

The news has first appeared on Deadline and has later been confirmed by Green herself in a post on Twitter, in which he has said that the 2006 game is his favorite of the classics and as for the new ones, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are the best.

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like: *whispers* Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021

Green is not just the showrunner for Lovecraft Country, but she has written and directed all the episodes of the first season. He has not made a film in this regard yet, although The Mother is going to be his first film, and it will appear on Netflix.