Tomb Raider tops a top-10 best video game movie that seems the opposite

A professional opinion poll among British audiences holds many cinematic surprises.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 20 December 2021, 11:13 51 reviews

What is the best movie adaptation of a video game? With a film market increasingly fixed on the industry’s IP, this question begins to gain importance as there is a variety to choose from. It is for this reason that perhaps the Compare the Market price comparison commissioned a survey, with its methodology and an adequate sample, which crowned Tomb Raider (2018) as the best film of its kind, at least among the more than 1,000 British who were asked.

If you are surprised, we encourage you to continue reading the news, because the top-10 provided by the web portal presents some of the most common members among lists of worst films. Thus, we see with Critically beaten tapes like Assassin’s Creed or Monster Hunter They manage to impose mentions of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu or Silent Hill that, at least on one server, left a better taste in the mouth than the previous two.

Sonic: The Movie is the second best adaptation for respondentsTomb Raider hit the big screen in 2018, with an adaptation of the first installment of the survival trilogy that managed to raise $ 276.4 million. Critically, things were no better, and had 52% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, in second place we find a film that is better received by the public and the press, Sonic: The Movie, which will in fact release its second installment in theaters in a few months.

Video game IPs are experiencing a golden period in terms of adaptations, although few productions have managed to cause a real impact on viewers. With Uncharted or Borderlands on the horizon, or series like The Last of Us or Halo, not to mention the successful Arcane: League of Legends, this perception among fans may begin to change radically.

