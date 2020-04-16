‘Tommy Boy’ and ‘First Blood’ Star Dies at 81 – Variety

Brian Dennehy, the winner of two Tonys in a profession that additionally spanned movies together with “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon,” and tv roles together with “Dynasty” and “Demise of a Salesman,” died on Wednesday night time in New Haven, Conn. He was 81.

“It’s with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian handed away final night time from pure causes, not Covid-related. Bigger than life, beneficiant to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will likely be missed by his spouse Jennifer, household and many mates,” his daughter, actress Elizabeth Dennehy, tweeted on Thursday.

His company ICM additionally confirmed the information.

Within the 1995 comedy “Tommy Boy,” Dennehy was Large Tom, the daddy of Chris Farley’s character Tom, who takes over the household’s auto components enterprise with David Spade after his father dies. In Ron Howard’s 1995 hit “Cocoon,” Dennehy performed the chief of the alien Antareans who go away lifeforce-giving cocoons in a a swimming pool close to a retirement house.

The imposingly tall, barrel-chested Dennehy gained his first Tony for his efficiency as Willy Loman in a revival of Arthur Miller’s “Demise of a Salesman” in 1999 and his second Tony for his flip as James Tyrone in a revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “Lengthy Day’s Journey Into Evening” in 2003.

The actor made his TV and function debut in 1977 — a yr through which he made appearances in at least 10 collection or telepics, together with “Kojak,” “MASH” and “”Lou Grant,” and the movies “On the lookout for Mr. Goodbar” and “Semi-Robust.” From that time he maintained a heavy work load for many years.

In 1982 his profile elevated considerably due to his efficient efficiency within the position of Teasle, the sadistic small-town police chief who’s Sylvester Stallone’s lead adversary in “First Blood.”

Along with “Cocoon,” he had important roles within the 1983 thriller “Gorky Park” and in “Silverado.” He was second-billed, after Bryan Brown, within the well-constructed 1986 thriller “F/X,” through which he performed a cop not a part of the conspiracy, and within the 1991 sequel. He was fourth-billed in “Authorized Eagles,” after the star trio of Robert Redford, Debra Winger and Daryl Hannah.

In 1987, within the flawed thriller “Greatest Vendor,” he sparred ably with James Woods, who performed a conman who approaches Dennehy’s policeman-successful author with a deal that ought to not be trusted. Dennehy additionally starred within the 1990 crime drama “The Final of the Best.” Amid a sea of labor in TV motion pictures, Dennehy appeared within the 1995 indie “The Stars Fell on Henrietta,” starring Robert Duvall; the subsequent yr he performed Ted Montague, chief of the clan, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

One among Dennehy’s most memorable movie roles got here in Alan J. Pakula’s 1990 adaptation of Turow’s bestselling novel “Presumed Harmless,” starring Harrison Ford because the Chicago assistant district lawyer on trial for the homicide of a co-worker with whom he had an affair. Dennehy performed his boss, who’s up for re-election and has a number of divided loyalties, with a subtlety that was completely needed. One other sign second was auteur Peter Greenaway’s 1987 movie “The Stomach of an Architect,” through which the actor starred because the title character.

The actor was maybe the foremost dwelling interpreter of O’Neill’s works. In 2009 Dennehy starred on Broadway as Ephraim Cabot in a revival of the playwright’s “Want Underneath the Elms,” and in 2012 he performed Larry Slade, the previous lefty in search of to drink himself to demise, in O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh” at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, reprising the position in 2015 when the manufacturing, additionally starring Nathan Lane, was revived at the BAM Harvey Theater in New York Metropolis.

Underscoring his adeptness with the bodily enterprise of being an actor, a scene in “Lengthy Day’s Journey Into Evening” in which a drunken Tyrone will get onto a desk to unscrew most of the bulbs in a lit chandelier left many within the viewers with the concern that the actor would tumble off the stage although they knew Dennehy was not likely drunk.

Dennehy had a decades-long affiliation with the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, the place most of his explorations of O’Neill originated. He first appeared at the Goodman in 1986 within the title position of Brecht’s “Galileo” and first paired with the theater on O’Neill with a 1990 revival of “The Iceman Cometh” through which he performed Hickey. In 1996 he starred there in O’Neill’s “A Contact of the Poet,” taking part in the tyrannical, Falstaff-like Con Melody.

After his Tony-winning efficiency in 2003 in O’Neill’s “Lengthy Day’s Journey Into Evening,” he took on the playwright’s obscure, posthumously printed one-act “Hughie” at the Goodman in 2004, revisiting the present once more in 2010 in repertory with Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Final Tape.”

Dennehy headlined the Goodman’s 2009 “A World Exploration: Eugene O’Neill within the 21st Century” competition within the revival of “Want Underneath the Elms” that subsequently transferred to Broadway.

The manufacturing of “Demise of a Salesman” that gained Dennehy his first Tony originated at the Goodman, later went to the West Finish and was dropped at the small display on Showtime in 2000, leading to an Emmy nomination for Dennehy in addition to a SAG Award and a Golden Globe. The New York Occasions referred to as it “the efficiency of his profession.”

Within the early to mid-’90s Dennehy starred as a Chicago police detective within the “Jack Reed” collection of TV motion pictures, a number of of which he additionally wrote and directed.

Brian Manion Dennehy was born in Bridgeport, Conn. He served within the Marines from 1959-63, after which he studied historical past at Columbia, attending the college on a soccer scholarship. He subsequently earned his MFA in dramatic arts from Yale.

Dennehy made his Broadway debut in 1995 in Brian Friel’s “Translations” reverse Dana Delany. After “Demise of a Salesman” and “Lengthy Day’s Journey Into Evening,” the actor performed Matthew Harrison Brady in a 2007 revival of “Inherit the Wind” reverse Christopher Plummer as Henry Drummond. And in 2014 he starred reverse Carol Burnett and Mia Farrow in a revival of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters.”

Dennehy additionally obtained Emmy nominations in 1990 for his position as a protection lawyer within the telepic “A Killing in a Small City”; in 1992 each for his position within the Scott Turow-based miniseries “The Burden of Proof” and for his position as serial killer John Wayne Gacy within the TV film “To Catch a Killer”; in 1993 for his position within the miniseries “Homicide within the Heartland”; and in 2005 for his position in Showtime’s “Our Fathers,” concerning the Catholic church’s conspiracy, centering on Boston Cardinal Bernard Regulation, to hide sexual abuse.

Reviewing “Our Fathers,” Variety lauded “the ever-brilliant Brian Dennehy in a knockout perf as an outspoken priest who makes use of the pulpit to denounce Regulation’s management.”

In 1981 he recurred on “Dynasty” as D.A. Jake Dunham; the subsequent yr Dennehy starred as a hearth chief within the brief-running ABC sitcom “Star of the Household.” He tried collection tv once more in 1994 with ABC’s brief-running “Birdland,” through which he performed a hospital’s chief of psychiatry, and in NBC’s 2001 sitcom “The Preventing Fitzgeralds,” through which he starred because the reluctant paterfamilias of an unruly Irish clan.

Within the extremely regarded 1989 TV film “Day One,” the actor performed Gen. Leslie Groves, who oversaw the event of the atomic bomb. In 2000 he starred as Gen. Bogan within the Stephen Frears-directed TV adaptation of nuclear armageddon thriller “Fail Secure.”

Denney was married twice, the primary time to Judith Scheff. He’s survived by second spouse Jennifer Arnott, a fancy dress designer, whom he married in 1988; three daughters by Scheff, actresses Elizabeth and Kathleen, and Deirdre; in addition to son Cormac and daughter Sarah with Arnott.