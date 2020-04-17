Tommy Boy And The Blacklist Actor Brian Dennehy Is Dead At 81

All through his storied profession, actor Brian Dennehy has had a implausible resume of characters who had been iconic presences. In flip, the person himself was fairly iconic when it got here to his works on stage and display, giving fashionable moviegoers one other acquainted face to look out for. It’s within the mild of Dennehy’s stellar works that we sadly should announce that the actor, identified for films reminiscent of Tommy Boy and up to date TV visitor spots reminiscent of his appearances on NBC’s The Blacklist, has simply handed away on the age of 81.