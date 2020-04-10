Tommy Chong: ‘We were always excessive. That was the job’

How does a part of stoner duo Cheech and Chong cope with coronavirus lockdown? Incredible – as a consequence of medication, his partner and the experience of 9 months in jail for selling bong pipes

Tommy Chong has were given the munchies. It’s early afternoon in locked-down LA, and supreme night time time he was as soon as at the pot cookies. “My partner, Shelby, merely made a whole batch of them – oatmeal and maple syrup.” He stops to proper himself. “I put the pot in there, and naturally I put an extreme quantity of in. Closing night time time it were given me practically comatose. Shelby were given kinda mad at me. You acknowledge like when a toddler will get so stoned all you do is sit down there and grin.” Chong is 82 subsequent month.

He sounds about four a very long time younger – his voice is deep, attractive, pulsing with existence. Chong is one a part of in all probability the most well-known stoner comic partnership in historic previous, Cheech and Chong. Inside the 1970s, they not handiest provided out their reside displays, they topped the album charts and had large box-office hits with movies corresponding to Up in Smoke and Cheech and Chong’s Subsequent Movie. The double-act had been as radical as they’d been bonkers. And while the motion pictures had been ostensibly about two aspiring rock stars looking for the following spliff, they introduced audiences to a downtown, multiracial Los Angeles occasionally seen in movies.

