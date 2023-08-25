Tommy Dorfman Joins SAG-AFTRA As Well As WGA Strike Picket Line Outside Of Netflix’s New York:

On Thursday morning, Tommy Dorfman went to a protest in front of Netflix’s office in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor stood with SAG-AFTRA and WGA members who were there to protest the continuing pay issues that affect many people in the entertainment business.

During a recent trip, the star was seen wearing a bright yellow open shirt. Dorfman also wore blue pants with patterns as well as white running shoes, which went well with her top. The thirteen Reasons Why star wore multiple pieces of jewelry to dress up her outfit.

Martin Sheen And Tommy Dorfman Join The Strike:

On Tuesday, the National Day of Solidarity, Martin Sheen joined many of his West Wing co-stars on the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The star gave a message that reminded people of his most famous role and stressed the value of working together and not giving up.

Sheen started his speech by saying that he has been a member of SAG as well as AFTRA since 1961. “That was the same year I got married,” said the star.

So, it’s clear that I like unions. Sheen went on to praise The West Wing as well as joke regarding how important his role was to culture.

From 1999 To The Fall Of 2006, Martin Sheen Was A Member Of An Unique Group Called The West Wing:

The actor said, “From 1999 until the fall of 2006, I was a member of an amazing group called The West Wing. In some places, at least, I was affectionately known to be the acting President of the United States of America.”

“When the show ended in 2006, I became known in some places as the former acting president of the United States. I’m proud to have been a part of that amazing group of people, most of whom are here today.”

Since SAG-AFTRA and WGA members started going on strike earlier this year, the actor has been a regular on the picket lines.

Dorfman Has Also Used Instagram To Raise Awareness By Posting Pictures And Videos:

Dorfman has also posted a number of protest-related pictures and vids on Instagram. Within a message that was shared upon Threads last month, Dorfman talked about problems with fair pay.

Tommy said that his pay for being in the thirteen Reasons Why wasn’t very good. Dorfman wrote, “I made $29,953.24 for the whole season one of 13 Reasons Why, before 20% agent and manager fees and taxes. 8 shows spread out over 6 months.

The artist then went on to talk about how hard it was to make the Netflix show. Tommy wrote, “I did all the advertising and key art for this show, flew from NYC to SF to shoot every episode, as well as endured for days without pay or work.”

Tommy Introduced The Cast Members Who Were Standing Next To Him During The Speech:

The actor presented his castmates who were with him during the speech. They included Oscar winner Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Melissa Fitzgerald, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Janel Moloney, Joshua Malina, as well as Mary McCormack.

He also gave a shout-out to the show’s creator, Aaron Sorkin, who was at the event, and to Rob Lowe, who didn’t seem to be there. Sheen went on by telling a short story.

“The Irish describe a tale of a man who comes to the gates of heaven as well as asks to be let in. St. Peter states, ‘Of course! Just show us where you’ve been hurt,'” the star said. “He says, ‘I have no scars.'” St. Peter says, “It’s too bad. Was nothing important enough to fight for?’

Tommy Also Said, “It’s Important To Remember That I Took Home Less Than $16,000:

Dorfman also made the shocking claim that while shooting scenes, he “barely qualified for insurance.” Then Tommy wrote about how he helped make the show a hit.

The star said that the first season of the show got a total of 476 million watch hours in the first 28 days after it came out. At the end of the message, the Love within the Time of Corona star wrote, “This is why we strike.”

In a later comment, Tommy said, “It’s important to note that I took home less than $16,000.” “It’s clear that this group of people has found something to fight for, but it’s going to cost them a lot,” Sheen said. “If this weren’t true, we’d have to question what it’s worth.

Help The Group And The People In Charge, And Stick Together Over The Long Haul:

So now we are asked to help the union, back the leadership, stay together for a long time, as well as stick to it such as a stamp. The companies always look at what is there as well as wonder why it is there.

Let’s keep dreaming about things that have never happened and asking, “Why not?” There’s a lot going on within our country, and it’s dangerously split up. When we come to events like this, we’re often moved by the way people work together and get along.

Sheen Ended His Speech With A Poem By Rabindranath Tagore Called “Prayer”:

Sheen ended his speech with a prayer written by the artist Rabindranath Tagore. Sheen said, “We have been asked to help raise this country up to a place where hearts are free of fear and heads are held high.”

“Where knowledge is readily available, tight household walls have not broken the world into pieces. Where words come from the deepest parts of the truth and constant effort reaches for perfection.

Where the unobstructed stream of reason hasn’t gotten lost in the dull dry sands of dead habit. Where the mind is guided forward by you and to ever-widening thinking and doing into that heaven of liberty, dear father, Let our nation wake up.”