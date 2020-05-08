‘Tommy’ Signs Off With Series High Audience – Variety

The ultimate salute for Edie Falco and “Tommy” introduced in a good viewers on CBS.

Solely two days after the community canceled the freshman drama, “Tommy” aired its last episode to a 0.5 score amongst adults 18-49 and 5.Four million whole viewers, which can go down within the historical past books as a collection excessive. The opposite two new episodes which aired on Thursday evening had been coincidentally for exhibits which had been additionally dumped earlier within the week. “Man With a Plan,” which is sending after 4 seasons, scored a 0.7 and 6.1 million viewers (even on final week), and “Broke got here in with a 0.6 and 4.eight million viewers. The announcement that the Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil collection wouldn’t be persevering with got here after solely 5 episodes of its first season had aired.

ABC received the evening general, due to “Who Needs to Be a Millionaire” with Jimmy Kimmel, which ticked as much as a 0.9 score and 6.2 million viewers. “Station 19” adopted that with a 0.eight and 5.5 million viewers, its lowest tally in each metrics for season three to this point. “The right way to Get Away With Homicide,” which is quickly coming to an finish, ticked all the way down to a 0.5 and a couple of.eight million viewers.

Fox debuted its “Superstar Watch Get together” to a barely underwhelming 0.Four score and only one.eight million viewers. A “Psychological Samurai” replay adopted that up with a 0.three and 1.5 million viewers.

“Council of Dads” moved to a brand new time slot on NBC, ticking as much as a 0.Four score and gaining 1 million from final week within the course of. The fifth and last season of “Blindspot” premiered behind it to a 0.three and a couple of.1 million pairs of eyeballs, which is just about on par with the ultimate episode of season 4. A “Legislation & Order: SVU” replay rounded off the evening with a 0.three and a couple of.three million viewers.

Lastly on the CW, “Katy Keene” and “Within the Darkish” each got here in even at a 0.1 score, with the previous drawing 471,000 whole viewers and the latter 340,000.