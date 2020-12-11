Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Lifeless: Actor and Wrestler Was 62

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who appeared in “Friday” and “The Fifth Component” and was additionally an expert wrestler, died Thursday, his supervisor Cindy Cowan confirmed.

Cowan stated he was discovered unresponsive in his condominium in Marina del Rey, Calif. after displaying signs of COVID-19 in current days. He had been engaged on a movie and needed to cancel taking pictures after falling in poor health, Cowan stated.

“He was a beautiful man with a coronary heart of gold. Everybody cherished him. An actual mild large,” she stated, “We’re all devastated.”

Lister wrestled Hulk Hogan within the World Wrestling Federation after showing as Zeus in 1989’s “No Holds Barred.” He later frolicked in World Championship Wrestling, the place he was billed as Z-Gangsta.

The actor, who was blind in his proper eye, performed the neighborhood bully Deebo within the 1995 “Friday” and appeared within the sequel “Subsequent Friday.”

His different appearances embrace enjoying a prisoner in “The Darkish Knight,” and the bail agent in “Jackie Brown,” in addition to roles in “The Gamers Membership,” Ice Dice’s directing debut and Mario Van Peeble’s “Posse.” He had a supporting position in “Zootopia” because the voice of the fennec fox, in Adam Sandler’s “Little Nicky” as Nicky’s brother Cassius, and in “Austin Powers in Goldmember.” In “The Fifth Component,” he performed the Galactic President.

Within the pilot of “Star Trek: Enterprise,” he performed Klaang, the primary Klingon to make contact with people. Additionally on tv, he appeared as Mr. Matlock’s bodyguard in “Matlock” and on “Within the Warmth of the Evening.”

Lister appeared in music movies for French Montana, 50 Cent, Chic, Ice Dice, Chamillionaire and Younger Bleed.

The 6 foot 5 inch Lister grew up in Compton, Calif. and received the nationwide shot put title in school, briefly enjoying soccer earlier than deciding to turn out to be an actor.

He’s survived by a daughter.

— Dave McNary contributed to this report.