Tomorrow Never Dies airs on ITV – when did it come out, where was it filmed and who sang the theme tune?

Tomorrow Never Dies – Pierce Brosnan’s second outing as James Bond and the 18th in the 007 movie collection – is getting an outing on ITV tonight (16th Could) at 10.30pm.

The movie, which runs to 114 minutes, is scheduled to run till 12.35am.

Initially titled Tomorrow Never Lies – to replicate the movie’s plot, a few newspaper referred to as Tomorrow which is ready to predict the following day’s headlines due to the machinations of media mogul Elliot Carver – the movie was later rechristened Tomorrow Never Dies, initially attributable to a misprint on an early script draft.

Right here’s every thing that you must learn about the spy thriller, together with particulars on the theme tune, the solid, the movie’s villain and Bond’s BMW.

Who sang the theme tune for Tomorrow Never Dies?

The film’s theme tune is ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ by Sheryl Crow.

Plenty of completely different artists submitted songs for consideration, together with Pulp, The Cardigans, Saint Etienne and Marc Almond.

One other tune thought of to turn out to be the film’s theme tune, ‘Give up’ by okay.d. lang, was used as an alternative for the movie’s finish titles, with its melody additionally showing by the film’s rating (the first produced for the collection by composer David Arnold).

Tomorrow Never Dies solid: Who seems in the movie?

The solid of Tomorrow Never Dies contains:

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, a Chinese language spy

Teri Hatcher as Paris Carver, Bond’s former lover

Judi Dench as M

Joe Don Baker as Jack Wade, Bond’s CIA ally

Ricky Jay as Henry Gupta, techno-terrorist

Götz Otto as Stamper, Elliot Carver’s henchman and torture fanatic

Desmond Llewellyn as Q

Vincent Schiavelli as Dr. Kaufman, skilled murderer

Colin Salmon as Charles Robinson

Samantha Bond as Miss Moneypenny

Julian Fellowes as the Minister of Defence

Gerard Butler as a HMS Devonshire seaman.

Julian Rhind-Tutt as a HMS Devonshire yeoman.

Hugh Bonneville as a HMS Bedford Air Warfare Officer.

Geoffrey Palmer as Rear Admiral Roebuck, M’s army contact

Tomorrow Never Dies villain: Who performs Elliot Carver?

The movie’s chief villain, corrupt media mogul Elliot Carver, is performed by Jonathan Pryce, star of Evita, Pirates of the Caribbean, Glengarry Glen Ross and Recreation of Thrones.

Tomorrow Never Dies screenwriter Bruce Feirstein based mostly on the character on Robert Maxwell – there’s a reference to the real-life mogul’s demise when M instructs Moneypenny to concern a press launch stating that Carver died “falling overboard on his yacht”.

Tomorrow Never Dies BMW: What automobile does Bond drive?

Bond’s automobile utilized in Tomorrow Never Dies – which feaures in a memorable automobile chase sequence by which 007 drives the automobile from the backseat by distant management – is a BMW 750i, the third technology of the BMW 7 Collection.

The automobile was produced between 1994 and 2001, with over 340,000 items produced.

The BMW 7 collection was the first automobile obtainable with curtain airbags, the first European automobile to supply satellite tv for pc navigation and the first BMW to supply an in-built tv. Sadly nonetheless, it was probably not attainable to drive the automobile by distant management.

Where was Tomorrow Never Dies filmed?

Tomorrow Never Dies was filmed in Hamburg, Germany, in addition to in varied areas in France, Thailand and the UK. Some further filming for the film’s underwater sequences passed off at Fox Baja Studios in Mexico, with the film’s HALO leap being shot in Florida, USA.

What ship is in Tomorrow Never Dies?

Elliot Carver’s stealth ship, undetectable by radar or sonar, was partly based mostly on the Sea Shadow (IX-529) – an experimental stealth ship constructed by Lockheed for the United States Navy.

For exterior photographs of the craft, a mannequin was constructed that was 30 ft lengthy and, in line with particular results designer John Richardson, weighed round three and a half tons

When did Tomorrow Never Dies come out?

Tomorrow Never Dies was initially launched to UK cinemas on the 12th December 1997, with the movie launching in the US per week later.

It grossed $333 million at the field workplace, on a price range of $110 million.

