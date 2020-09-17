Tomorrow the Biharis will wait for 86 years, PM Modi will give the gift of Mahasetu tomorrow

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give a big gift to the people of Bihar, which people here have been waiting for 86 years. The wait for the people of Bihar will end tomorrow when through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kosi Mahasetu built on September 18 at a cost of Rs 516 crore. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag holds meeting, finals held, LJP to contest 143 seats

Along with this, PM Modi will also send a train between Saraigarh to Asanpur Kupha in Supaul tomorrow. This will directly connect Mithilanchal with Kosi region by rail. As soon as this railway bridge starts, the distance of 298 km from Nirmali to Saraigad will be reduced to just 22 km.

Let us know that now people have to travel 298 km via Darbhanga- Samastipur- Khagaria – Mansi-Saharsa to travel from Nirmali to Saraigarh and now people need to measure such distance after the inauguration of the bridge from yesterday. Will not happen. A trial run of trains was taken on this new bridge in June itself, which has been successful.

Bihar BJP has described this railway project inaugurated by the PM as a gift of PM Modi’s birthday. State BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said that the Prime Minister’s birthday is being celebrated on September 17 as ‘Seva Week’. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, not only Bihar but the entire country is celebrating the Prime Minister’s birthday through public service.

Describing PM as Vishwakarma of New India (Navbharat), Sanjay Jaiswal said that many programs have been organized till September 20 and many activities related to poor welfare, environmental protection and cleanliness are being organized during the program organized on PM Modi’s birthday. .