Tomorrow the farmers will completely block the shout border, said – we are committed to winning this battle

Kisan Andolan: Demonstration of farmers on the borders of Delhi against the three new agricultural laws of the Center may intensify in the coming days. Farmers called for it to hold a press conference on Tuesday. Farmer leaders said in a press conference on the Singhu border that the battle has reached a time where we are committed to winning. Farmer leaders also warned that on Wednesday they will completely block the shout border between Delhi and Noida. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: PM Modi lashes out at opposition- Opposition parties are misleading farmers, in their time, they too …

Farmer leaders said, “We are not running away from the talks, but the government will have to pay attention to our demands and come up with concrete proposals.” Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal said, “The government is saying that it will not repeal these laws, we are saying that we will make you do it.” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Due to farmers’ movement, the economy is seeing daily Rs 3,500 crore of Assocham

Let us know that during the protests of farmers running for many days, many farmers have also died. On this, farmer leader Indrajit told the media that so far around 20 farmers have become ‘martyrs’ during the protest. On average, one farmer died every day since the demonstration began. He said, “People will pay tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation on December 20 in villages, blocks.” Also Read – Farmer said – not getting water for toilet, we will die, but will not back down

At the press conference on the Indus border, the farmers said, “We have just come to know from the media that the government is waiting for a written reply from our side.” The government is not allowing people coming from outside. It is preventing our people from coming to participate in the movement. “

The leaders said that this government does not talk about farmers, just rotates. The farmer said that the police is doing dictatorship by applying force… .. our people are being harassed. This government is the government of Ambani and Adani. We will not let it succeed in our plans.

Leaders of farmer organizations said that our demonstration was successful in 350 districts of the country on Monday, farmers ‘liberated’ 150 toll plazas.