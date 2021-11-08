Tongue shall be bring to an end if BJP leaders use abusive language: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Leader Minister Okay. Chandrashekhar Rao has threatened BJP leaders that he’ll bring to an end their tongues if they don’t prevent the usage of abusive language to criticize them. Rao additionally mentioned that whoever asks the Heart for solutions to positive questions, the BJP calls it anti-national. CM Rao mentioned, “Whoever asks for a solution, is branded as anti-national. They preserve two or 3 steps in a position. The primary is to position on an anti-national tag. Seal of the second one City Naxal..Additionally Learn – Those that used to hesitate to visit the temple, practice one of these large tilak, as though they’re the largest Hindus: CM Yogi

BJP’s Telangana unit Telangana President B. Taking a jibe at Sanjay, Rao mentioned in a press convention on Sunday that BJP leaders have been speaking petty issues and seeking to acquire political mileage from farmers. Additionally Learn – This paintings shall be finished within the identify of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Allahabad College, PM Modi’s want

Hyderabad | Once I don’t strengthen them (BJP) they emblem me as anti-national. BJP additionally manufacturers other people as city naxals in the event that they discuss in opposition to them. I’m asking a easy query will Centre purchase the state’s parboiled rice or now not?: Telangana CM Okay Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad percent.twitter.com/Iato3klBcZ – ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Additionally Learn – PM Modi, Vice President, Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda reached Lal Krishna Advani’s area, Satisfied Birthday

The manager minister alleged that the central govt refused to shop for paddy from farmers, whilst the state was once putting in a middle to shop for the commodity from farmers. Rao mentioned, “TRS is the most important birthday celebration within the state with the most important choice of representatives. To this point we have now tolerated your feedback within the type of canine barking. Any longer in the event you communicate nonsense, use inane phrases, then we can take prison motion in opposition to you and query you at the streets. When you proceed to speak nonsense, we can chunk your tongue, watch out.”

TRS-BJP making allegations and counter allegations relating to paddy acquire

Allow us to inform you that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition BJP are leveling allegations and counter allegations in opposition to each and every different over the acquisition of paddy. Reacting to the manager minister’s remarks, B Sanjay, at a press convention on Monday, referred to the quite a lot of central finances being won via the state and requested Rao to give an explanation for what he has finished for farmers.

Will BJP name Satyapal Malik and Varun Gandhi anti-national?

Chatting with journalists right here on Monday, Leader Minister Rao requested whether or not the BJP would name Meghalaya Governor Satya Buddy Malik and MP Varun Gandhi anti-national for his or her statements associated with farmers.

Whoever requested for a solution can be given the tag of anti-national or the stamp of City Naxal.

CM Okay. Chandrashekhar Rao mentioned, “Whoever asks for a solution is given the tag of anti-national. They preserve two or 3 steps in a position. The primary is to position on an anti-national tag. Seal of the second one City Naxal..

CM Rao commented on Telangana BJP leader’s commentary

CM Rao was once commenting on Telangana BJP leader Sanjay’s commentary that KCR is anti-national and supporting China at the border factor. That they had additionally demanded Rao’s resignation.

So will you set the stamp of anti-national on me?

Rao mentioned, “The day prior to this I had mentioned that China is attempting to infiltrate our land. So will you set the stamp of anti-national on me? If an individual says at the foundation of reports that China is encroaching on our land, then he turns into anti-national. On Sunday, Rao had claimed that China was once encroaching on Indian land in Arunachal Pradesh and the Heart had misplaced its symbol.