Toni Collette Making Feature Directing Debut

Toni Collette will make her characteristic directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily King’s “Writers and Lovers.”

The novel, a best-seller when it was launched final yr, tells the story of Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring author in 1990’s Boston whose world is rocked by a latest love affair and her mom’s sudden loss of life. After she falls for 2 very totally different males on the identical time, life will get sophisticated.

Subject Studios, the producer of “Highlight” and “The Mauritanian,” will again the mission. Collette will write the screenplay with Nick Payne (“The Crown”). The actress may also produce below her Vocab Movies banner alongside Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable”) and Sarah Timberman (“Masters of Intercourse,” “Unbelievable”); for Subject Studios, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller will govt produce.

“I’ve been desirous to direct for fairly a while however have been a bit busy with my day job,” Collette stated in a press release. “l couldn’t be extra thrilled to be bringing Lily King’s lovely, humorous, shifting novel to filmic life. It’s an empowering story that speaks to me as a lady and an artist. It’s finally about coming to know and consider in oneself. This isn’t all the time a simple feat, however a very powerful journey any individual can take. It conjures up me on so many ranges.”

Collette and Subject Studios beforehand collaborated on “Dream Horse,” an upcoming drama that will likely be launched by Bleecker Road later this yr.

“We had been immediately charmed after which deeply moved by Lily King’s beautiful and heartfelt newest, and equally compelled by Toni and Nick’s imaginative and prescient,” Subject’s Zuckerman stated. “We’re honored to assist Toni’s directorial debut and, with Susannah and Sarah, it is a dream staff of companions with whom to carry this lovely movie to life.”

Collette’s movie credit embrace “Muriel’s Marriage ceremony,” “Hereditary,” and her Oscar-nominated work in “The Sixth Sense.” On tv, she has starred in “The USA of Tara,” successful an Emmy, and “Unbelievable.”

Collette is represented by CAA, United Administration in Australia, Jen Turner at FINLEY Administration, and Jacoway Tyerman. Grant is represented by UTA and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Leisure Group. Timberman is represented by Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Leisure Group. Payne is represented by WME and the Curtis Brown Group. King is represented by CAA and The E-book Group.

