Toni Servillo Set For ‘Casanova’s Return’ by Gabriele Salvatores

Italian actor Toni Servillo (“The Nice Magnificence”) is about to star in “Il ritorno di Casanova,” a drama about what occurs to an incredible lover when he will get older, to be directed by Oscar-winner Gabriele Salvatores (“Mediterraneo”).

Loosely primarily based on Austrian creator Arthur Schnitzler‘s novella “Casanova’s Homecoming,” wherein the Venetian libertine is having bother contending with the truth that he’s over 60, “Ritorno di Casanova,” which interprets as “Casanova’s Return,” is co-written by Salvatores with “The Nice Magnificence” screenwriter Umberto Contarello and Sara Mosetti.

Taking his cue from Schnitzler’s use of parallel narratives — Schnitzler’s novella “Dream Story” was the premise for Stanley Kubrick’s non-linear “Eyes Huge Shut” — Salvatores is weaving his new tackle the Casanova fantasy utilizing that approach.

One story strand sees the ageing Casanova hosted by a good friend within the Venetian countryside “the place one of many visitors is a proto-feminist named Marcolina,” Salvatores instructed Selection. She is having an affair with a younger soldier named Lorenzo. On account of a playing debt she results in mattress with Casanova, which in flip prompts a duel between Lorenzo and Casanova.

The opposite strand entails a outstanding Italian movie director, additionally over 60, performed by Servillo, who whereas capturing a “Casanova’s Return” costumer falls in love, and impregnates, a really younger lady “who has nothing to do with the movie world,” Salvatores stated. The director famous that he desires to shoot the present-day portion of his upcoming pic in black-and-white, whereas the half involving the 18th century-set Casanova pic can be in colour. Apart from Servillo, the remainder of the forged is being determined.

Capturing on “Casanova’s Return,” which is budgeted at €7 million ($8.4 million), is about to begin in Venice in September. The movie is being co-produced by Marco Cohen, Fabrizio Donvito, Benedetto Habib and Daniel Campos Pavoncelli through their Indiana Manufacturing shingle, with RAI Cinema and assist from the Veneto area. They’re looking for worldwide co-production companions.

“Salvatores is a grasp in depicting totally different generations coming to phrases with essential transitions of their existences and identities,” stated RAI Cinema chief Paolo Del Brocco. “We’re glad to proceed to face by one in all Italy’s most beloved auteurs,” he added.

The prolific Salvatores’ most up-to-date function is highway film “Volare,” which launched on the Venice Pageant in 2019, adopted by his life in lockdown doc “It Was Spring Exterior,” which launched from the Rome Movie Pageant in 2020 and is being bought on the EFM by RAI Com, and upcoming “Comedians,” an adaptation of the eponymous theater piece by British playwright Trevor Griffiths.