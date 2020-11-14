Tonight will be difficult for Delhi, already serious pollution situation will be very serious

Air Pollution in Delhi: Due to rising pollution levels, a thick coating of toxic mist was seen in the national capital. With this the air level remained in the category of ‘very poor’ and now it will be ‘severe’ by night. Fireworks burst during the last 5 nights of Diwali sent air quality to emergency levels. On Thursday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences claimed that the PM2.5 (a deadly pollutant) level is likely to be the lowest in the last 4 years if firecrackers do not break during Diwali. Also Read – Air Pollution: Delhi’s AQI reaches very poor category, fear of increasing pollution on Deepawali night

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index stood at 378 micrograms per cubic meter in the afternoon. According to the Ministry of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall quality of air has deteriorated and is at a very high level of 'very poor' category. It is expected to reach worse category by evening.

It states, "AQI is expected to grow from moderate to high. Even though the PM 2.5 level is very bad till tonight, it is likely to remain better than the level of Diwali in the last 4 years. Safar has officially predicted AQI to be serious on Diwali night. It is now expected to start improving from the afternoon of 15 November. "