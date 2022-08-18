Toño Rosique confessed that he would have liked to work on Televisa

Antonio Rosique began his career as a sports journalist in 1996. (Photo: @antonio_rosique/ Instagram)

The Mexican sports field has catapulted the trajectory of hundreds of athletes, but also that of the characters in charge of telling their stories. Antonio Rosique has established itself as one of the most visible faces of the Aztec Television thanks to his work on the sports team, but also for his role in the reality show Exatlon. Despite this, he told Antonio de Valdes who came to intend by work in Televisa during his first years as a professional.

During an interview on the channel YouTube of the narrator of STUDY, Toño Rosique attributed to Antonio de Valdes and Enrique Burak his taste and interest in dedicating himself to sports journalism. And it is that, being a regular follower of Major League Baseball, his favorite sport, the driver of Exatlon thought about joining Televisa.

“Yes (I thought of working at Televisa). I grew up watching them both (De Valdés and Burak) and admiring what you did and what you do, since I was a kid. Later I began to connect in some way with José Ramón, perhaps because of a certain affinity, because of what they did The protagonists in the World Cups, El Güiri Güiri, but I I never stopped watching the NFL with you, with Enrique Burak, with Pepe, baseball with you. He threw all the programs at me, but the Carlos (Albert) thing happened, ”he acknowledged.

Toño de Valdés was a crucial character for Rosique to dedicate herself to sports journalism (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)

The love he had for baseball since he was a child, when he met it through practice and at the Social Security Delta Park, planted in him the desire to follow in the footsteps of Antonio de Valdes. At the time, televised sports It was the only television station in the open signal that broadcast the Major League games and the goal of joining the team was set. Nevertheless, the influence of Carlos Albert led him down another path.

According to what he told De Valdés, his constant presence in public events organized by the station Radio 13 caught the attention of the former Necaxa soccer player. In that sense, Albert invited him to collaborate with him in his radio program and established a crucial link, since the experienced character was in charge of presenting him to the controversial José Ramón Fernández.

Albert’s work was not enough to secure a place in the team of The protagonists. Although she placed him on the radar of Joseph, Rosique had the compelling task of insisting on phone calls for a whole year in order to get a job interview with the head of the section. It was not until 1996 when she had the opportunity, although away from your favorite sport.

Antonio Rosique’s career has been climbing until he became the official presenter of Exatlón México (Photo: screenshot/@Antonio_Rosique)

“I had the opportunity to enter TV Azteca y we didn’t have baseball there. The truth is that José Ramón took me there (soccer), he didn’t ask me either. He told me to report soccer and I went for the soccer side very strongly, but I always watched baseball as a fan. It is the hobby for which I still pay“, said.

Once installed on the computer The protagonistsRosique was able to coincide with other characters such as Enrique Garay and David Faitelson. His growth in that medium was exponential, as he became the official substitute for Fernández at only 20 years of age, when the coverage of international events such as the Olympic or World Games prevented him from staying in Mexico.

“I am eternally grateful to José Ramón. He has been my great teacher and he always treated me very well. He began to give me the first tests and I did well. I entered the last day of February and then after a month he released the sports news that was done on Saturday and Sunday”said who over the years stood out as the face of the program Exathlon Mexico.

KEEP READING:

Why Turco Mohamed refused to return to Liga MX

All the players of the Mexican National Team that will be in the Qatar World Cup album

Checo Pérez is already preparing his return for the second part of the 2022 Formula 1 season