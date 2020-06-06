Tony An, KARA’s Han Seung Yeon, SF9’s Dawon, And More To Star In New Variety Show “Idol Fishing Camp”

Tony An, KARA’s Han Seung Yeon, SF9’s Dawon, Yeonwoo, and extra will tackle fishing in an upcoming selection present!

The brand new JTBC program “Idol Fishing Camp” will present how idols with a various background of fishing expertise will go about coaching for a worldwide fishing competitors and get to know the sport.

The present can be centered across the “chief” and newbie fisher Tony An. Comic Lee Jin Ho and former KARA member Han Seung Yeon can be becoming a member of him as forged members. Block B’s Jaehyo, who has seven years of fishing expertise, will deliver the talents of a professional to the desk, and first-time fishers SF9’s Dawon and former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo will spherical out the forged.

“Idol Fishing Camp” plans to deliver viewers enjoyable and touching tales concerning the forged’s ups and downs of studying the game.

The filming passed off on Jeju Island, and the members will check out their abilities on the Hemingway Fishing Match in Cuba.

“Idol Fishing Camp” premieres on June 18 at 6:25 p.m. KST.

