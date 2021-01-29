Tony Awards Voting Begins in March, but No Date Announced

Tony Awards voting will quickly be underway, but a date for the ceremony has but to be introduced.

“Voting for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will happen between March 1 – March 15, 2021. We are going to current the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which had been initially scheduled to happen in 2020, in coordination with the re-opening of Broadway,” Tony Award Productions instructed Selection in a press release on Friday.

Nominees for the Tony Awards had been introduced in October 2020, with “Jagged Little Tablet,” a reimagining of Alanis Morrisette’s iconic album of the identical title, main the group with 15 nominations. The present acquired nods for greatest musical, lead actress, featured actor and actress, route, choreography, orchestration, costume design, sound design and lighting design.

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” had been additionally nominated in the class. For greatest play, “Grand Horizons,” “The Inheritance,” “Sea Wall: A Life” and “Slave Play” will duke it out.

After Broadway shut down in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans for the Tony Awards have been mired in uncertainty. Like most awards exhibits through the pandemic, a digital ceremony is assured, but some organizers thought the present would happen in fall 2020. Now, the Tonys stay undated, but appear to be tied to Broadway’s eventual reopening.

See the total checklist of nominations under.

Finest Musical

“Jagged Little Tablet”

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Play

“Grand Horizons”

“The Inheritance”

“Sea Wall: A Life”

“Slave Play”

Finest Revival of a Play

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play”

Finest Ebook of a Musical

“Jagged Little Tablet”

Diablo Cody

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

John Logan

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Katori Corridor, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Finest Unique Rating (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“A Christmas Carol”

Music: Christopher Nightingale

“The Inheritance”

Music: Paul Englishby

“The Rose Tattoo”

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

“Slave Play”

Music: Lindsay Jones

“The Sound Inside”

Music: Daniel Kluger

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Main Position in a Play

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Position in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Identify is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Main Position in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Position in a Musical

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Featured Position in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wooden, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Featured Position in a Play

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Featured Position in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Featured Position in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Finest Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Finest Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Mark Thompson, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Finest Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Finest Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Route of a Play

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Finest Route of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ethan Popp, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”