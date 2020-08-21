Tony Awards Will Go Virtual This Fall

Organizers of the Tony Awards have set a plan for a digital presentation of this 12 months’s awards ceremony to be held within the fall.

The 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio Metropolis Music Corridor, however Broadway’s huge evening was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-2020 Broadway season was abruptly reduce quick by the shuttering of Principal Stem theaters in March because the COVID-19 outbreak worsened and New York state imposed strict social distancing necessities.

The particular date and platform for the digital Tonys shall be introduced “quickly,” in line with the assertion from the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, which administer the Broadway kudos.

“Although unprecedented occasions reduce the 2019-2020 Broadway season quick, it was a 12 months filled with extraordinary work that deserves to be acknowledged,” stated Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a joint assertion issued Friday. “We’re thrilled not solely to have discovered a approach to correctly have fun our artists’ unbelievable achievements this season, but in addition to have the ability to uplift all the theatre group and present the world what makes our Broadway household so particular at this troublesome time. The present should go on, it doesn’t matter what – and it’ll.”

Questions of eligibility within the shortened season shall be decided within the coming days by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. Given the sudden shutdown, Tony directors are more likely to face quite a few questions concerning the standards for contenders on this 12 months’s unusually quick season.

The Tony nominations announcement had been set for April 28. The eligibility window for exhibits to compete within the Tonys was to have closed on April 23. In accordance with Playbill, there have been 16 exhibits set for the 2019-20 season that had but to formally open by the point Broadway went darkish in March.

The Tony Awards are amongst numerous occasions on the leisure trade calendar that have been disrupted by the onset of the pandemic within the U.S.