Tony gets devastating health news in Hollyoaks – will he die?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has obtained surprising news that he has a mind tumour following his sudden collapse – are Hollyoaks planning to kill off their longest-serving character in a tragic sickness storyline?

Viewers noticed Tone endure a seizure throughout a household lunch, meant to construct bridges along with his dastardly dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) and welcome long-lost sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) into the fold.

In Tuesday fifth Might’s E4 episode, Tony was in hospital and his surgeon father insisted he have a mind scan to resolve his collapse.

Afterward, shaky Tone was out of the ward and attending greatest mate Luke Morgan’s celebration, however the assembled friends have been shocked to listen to of their greatest mate’s health worries from involved spouse Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

The celebrations have been then interrupted when Edward confirmed up determined to speak to his son – then got here the bombshell that Tony has a mind tumour…

Subsequent week, the story continues as Tony gets his head across the analysis and faces some very massive choices. Can he depend on his dad’s assist? It wasn’t that way back evil Edward was making an attempt to break his offspring’s marriage by seducing Diane whereas Tony was incarcerated by serial killer Breda McQueen, who made the household assume he’d run off with one other girl.

As soon as Tony was dwelling the illicit affair was uncovered and Di pledged herself to her husband, however Edward will not be a person who reacts properly to rejection – will he make the most of the tragic tumour state of affairs and swoop in on his daughter-in-law whereas Tone fights for his life?

Pickard is the one present member of the solid to have been there since day one, when Hollyoaks launched nearly 25 years in the past in October 1995. In August 2020 there was an outcry amongst followers when it regarded like he’d been murdered by Breda, just for it to be revealed a couple of episodes later he had survived.

Surprisingly viewers had by no means met his estranged dad till final 12 months, when performing legend McGann was solid in the function. Edward has change into the village villain and focused Tony in an try and steal his life and change into head of the household.

Has destiny intervened to offer Dr H what he wished? Or is there extra to the state of affairs than meets the attention? And simply how a lot trauma can one household take earlier than they crumble?

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest news, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to look at try our TV information.