Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat Join Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Movie

“Being the Ricardos,” an upcoming film in regards to the relationship between “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has added a number of names to the decision sheet.

Forward of the beginning of manufacturing in Los Angeles this week, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy have joined the forged of the Amazon Studios movie.

As beforehand introduced, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will painting Ball and Arnaz. In the meantime, J.Ok. Simmons and Nina Arianda are taking part in their “I Love Lucy” co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance.

Hale will play the sitcom’s government producer and head author Jess Oppenheimer, whereas Shawkat and Lacy will embody the present’s longtime writing companions Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr.

Clark Gregg (“Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Nelson Franklin (“Veep”), John Rubinstein (“Household”), Linda Lavin (“Alice,” “The Good Spouse”), Robert Pine (“CHiPs”) and Christopher Denham (“Billions”) even have supporting roles.

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the story is about throughout one manufacturing week of “I Love Lucy” — Monday desk learn by means of Friday viewers filming — when Lucy and Desi face a disaster that might finish their careers and one other that might spoil their marriage. The basic Nineteen Fifties sitcom targeted on the fortunately married odd couple, although their real-life relationship was infamously extra complicated and tumultuous than the fictional characters they painting.

“‘Being the Ricardos’ is a drama in regards to the individuals behind the making of tv’s most well-known comedy. I’m trying ahead to working with Nicole, Javier, J.Ok., Nina and the remainder of our nice forged,” mentioned Sorkin, who additionally wrote the screenplay.

Desi and Lucille’s kids, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., are government producing the movie.

“My brother Desi and I signed on as a result of this can be a story of our people’ real-life, passionate, tempestuous and sophisticated relationship and never a recreation of ‘I Love Lucy’ — nobody might do this,” Lucie Arnaz mentioned. “We felt exploring that relationship may very well be an enlightening problem. We requested Amazon for the most effective and we received it with each rent. Aaron Sorkin has not instructed this story as a ‘cradle to grave’ biopic. As a substitute, he’s chosen to light up a snippet of time throughout an extremely intense interval of their present’s enduring success. The casting selections have all been impressed and Desi and I are so trying ahead to seeing what this spectacular group of actors make of Sorkin’s scrumptious script.”

Together with Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., government producers on the movie embody Jenna Block, David Bloomfield of Escape Artists, Stuart Besser and Lauren Lohman. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will function producers.