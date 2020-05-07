Tony Hawk, Chris Cosentino Chat in Outpost Creator Livestream Friday – Variety

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk and restaurateur/ writer Chris Cosentino are featured in the second of Outpost’s Creator Trade, a weekly live-streamed dialog between two several types of creators from totally different disciplines that launched final week.

The chat takes place Friday (Could 8) at 6 p.m. ET/three p.m. PT.

The conversations can be moderated by journalist Will Butler, VP of Group at Be My Eyes. That group is an app and neighborhood of greater than four million sighted volunteers who supply distant help to blind and low-vision folks.

In accordance with the announcement, the conversations will impart data relative to those respective fields but in addition supply distinctive views from and on totally different disciplines.

On Could 15, photographer Chris Burkard will chat with Scott Hansen — aka Tycho — the Grammy-nominated musician and graphic artist and designer.

To spherical out the month on Could 22, photographer/ conservationist Christina Mittermeier can be chatting with director and photographer Danny Clinch.

To view the inaugural episode, which aired Could 1st and featured Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron and comic Nick Thune, go to the Outpost YouTube web page.

Creator Trade is powered by B+H Picture and this system will elevate consciousness for varied Oxfam initiatives that help creators worldwide.

SCHEDULE:

Could eighth: Tony Hawk x Chris Cosentino

Could 15th: Tycho x Chris Burkard

Could 22nd: Christina Mittermeier x Danny Clinch

Extra to be introduced quickly.