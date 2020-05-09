Tony Hawk Documentary ‘Pretending I’m a Superman’ Sold – Variety

Skilled skater Tony Hawk’s documentary, “Pretending I’m a Superman,” has discovered a residence, Variety has discovered completely.

Wooden Leisure has purchased worldwide rights to “Pretending I’m a Superman – The Tony Hawk Video Recreation Story.”

Hawk and Activision launched the preliminary “Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater” collection in 1999, promoting 9 million copies and spawning a complete of 17 variations of the sport by 2015. The movie, directed by Ludvig Gür, tells the story of how Hawk advanced from a skater to a online game mogul, and the close to extinction of skateboarding tradition earlier than exploding into the mainstream within the early 2000s.

Wooden Leisure CEO Tara Wooden negotiated the cope with producer Ralph D’Amato, a producer on the “Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater” franchise, on behalf of D’Amato Productions.

“‘Pretending I’m a Superman’ is a strong, real-life story of our profitable online game collection as advised by those that created it, and lots of who have been impressed by it,” Hawk mentioned in a assertion.

The film contains never-before-seen footage and interviews with Hawk, in addition to interviews with skating stars Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska and Jamie Thomas.

“I’m actually excited to companion with Wooden Leisure,” Gür mentioned. “It’s been a lengthy journey making the documentary and I’m stoked it is going to lastly be launched for skateboarding and ‘Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater’ followers worldwide. The artwork type and online game had an infinite impression on Era Y/Z and the story behind it’s much more fascinating.”

Wooden Leisure produced “QT8: The First Eight,” a documentary that chronicles Quentin Tarantino’s first eight motion pictures. Wooden accomplished the doc after a protracted authorized battle to regain the rights following a manufacturing cope with the Weinstein Firm again in 2016. She started promoting the rights final yr on the Cannes Movie Pageant.