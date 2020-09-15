Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Soundtrack: New Artists on Joining the Legacy

Like a lot of “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2,” the just lately launched remaster of the first two “Tony Hawk” video games, the soundtrack captures the magic of the first two installments whereas including some enhancements.

For starters, Vicarious Visions and Activision Blizzard, the developer and writer behind “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2,” managed to get again 22 of the songs from the unique soundtracks, lacking out on just some tracks on account of licensing points. Followers who’re nostalgic for grinding for prime combos to Naughty by Nature’s “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” or chasing down the letters of “SKATE” to Goldfinger’s “Superman” can nonetheless do exactly that.

Unsurprisingly, getting most of these unique songs again was “massively necessary” for the builders, says Justin Joyner, senior sound designer at Vicarious Visions. However the group additionally added 37 new songs, starting from older hits like A Tribe Known as Quest’s 1990 traditional “Can I Kick It?” to Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 hit “My Bloody Valentine,” and spanning genres from punk to various to hip-hop.

The tip result’s, as Joyner calls it, “the unique soundtrack on steroids, mainly.”

“I needed to actually first perceive the unique video games and the unique soundtracks, get a very good sense for the genres that had been included into the unique recreation,” he tells Selection. “After which it was mainly like, quick ahead 20 years and if this recreation had been popping out in the present day, what sort of music would now we have? My entire philosophy was, properly, let’s simply add extra of that, and get some extra present stuff in there too.”

Joyner, a musician himself, says he poured over “in all probability 1000’s” of tracks to search out the excellent ones for gamers to hit the previous skate parks to. He scoured the web, he explains, and used every part from skate movies on YouTube to algorithms on streaming platforms like Spotify, and saved an Excel spreadsheet that categorized every music he picked to ensure he had a variety of music genres.

But it surely was additionally necessary that, along with the heavy-hitters like Machine Gun Kelly, the soundtrack embody loads of up-and-comers. That, too, is in the spirit of the unique recreation, which Joyner calls one thing of a “music discovery platform.” Simply as younger players found their love of grunge and ’90s rap by “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater,” these choosing up the remaster can dive into dozens of newer acts.

A kind of teams to hit the new soundtrack is Tough Francis, a rock band from Burlington, Vt., whose hard-hitting punk monitor “Deathwire” appears like one thing that wouldn’t be in any respect misplaced on the unique 1999 launch. So, it shouldn’t be too shocking that Tony Hawk himself hand-picked the music for the remaster, as brothers and bandmates Julian and Urian Hackney inform Selection.

Urian explains that Hawk was a fan of their father’s band, Demise, which was featured on a earlier “Tony Hawk” recreation. After seeing Urian skateboard in a documentary about their household, “A Band Known as Demise,” Hawk tweeted at Tough Francis’ account, and the two beginning casually direct messaging about their shared musical tastes. With Tough Francis gearing as much as launch new music, Urian despatched him a locked Soundcloud hyperlink for “Deathwire.”

Hawk beloved it — after which Activision despatched him an e mail. For a second, Urian was afraid the music leaked, however Hawk had simply personally really helpful “Deathwire” to be included on the new soundtrack. For the brothers, who grew up on “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and have childhood reminiscences of skating in the recreation to teams like Lifeless Kennedys and The Suicide Machines, it’s been a “surreal” expertise from begin to end.

“Enjoying [‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’] and having our music come on, I sort of overlook I’m enjoying this traditional recreation that me and Jules spent a number of time combating in entrance of an N64 about,” Urian says. “Then our music comes on and each time, it’s like, ‘Woah! That is actually bizarre. It’s actually, actually, actually bizarre.’”

“There’s part of me that doesn’t imagine it,” provides Julian. “To have it come full circle — I don’t know what to say. It’s simply, it’s unbelievable.”

Merkules is one other artist to affix the new soundtrack that has fond reminiscences of rising up with the skateboarding video games. His fast-paced “Bass,” that includes Hopsin and Tech N9ne, provides an up-tempo beat and assured lyrics to the rotation, and the rapper continues to be getting used to listening to himself in the recreation.

“I imply, no shade to anyone on the soundtrack, however I positively went into the settings and made it so solely my music performed for an hour,” he laughs. “It’s a surreal factor and it’s loopy. Being an individual that discovered most of the music that I first discovered about by that recreation, it’s simply actually cool now that I’m part of it.”

Merkules remembers listening to Rage In opposition to the Machine for the first time in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2,” in addition to diving into different teams like Papa Roach, Anthrax and Public Enemy. To be included on the new soundtrack 20 years later, he says, “is certainly a bucket checklist factor for me.”

“There isn’t a different recreation that I might need to be extra of part of than ‘Tony Hawk,’ as a result of that’s all I performed,” he says. “I devoted so many hours into that recreation.”

Each Tough Francis and Merkules have seen new followers come their approach by “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.” Tough Francis has gained 13,000 listeners on Spotify, Julian says, since the soundtrack was revealed in late July, and Merkules says his fan pages are already crammed with congratulations and new followers, despite the fact that the recreation’s solely been out since Sept. 4.

Plus, Urian and Merkules have gotten an opportunity to take pleasure in the recreation — in actual fact, Urian says he’s already reached 100% completion, beating all the ranges and amassing each merchandise. And each have gotten into the soundtrack, with Urian shouting out fellow new additions Screaming Females and A Tribe Known as Quest and Merkules highlighting Token, CHAII and even Tough Francis. However Julian doesn’t have a console, and is ready till he can play to take heed to all the new songs and get the desired impact.

“Truthfully, I’ve simply been listening to ‘Superman’ on repeat,” he laughs. “I really feel like, as a result of I don’t have the recreation but, that’s the closest factor I can do to really feel like I’m enjoying.”

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2” is now obtainable on Home windows, PlayStation Four and Xbox One. Take heed to the soundtrack under.