Tony Hawks Professional Skater 1+2 writer studio merges with Snowfall Leisure. What does it indicate for your long run?

The developer studio in the back of Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2 and Skylanders, Vicarious Visions, has merged with Snowfall Leisure.

The developer used to be prior to now tied to Activision, however has switched to Snowfall’s facet after just lately operating on Diablo II: Resurrected.

Even supposing the 200 or so staff will stay at their Albany studio, they are going to now paintings only on Snowfall video games, which means Vicarious will not be the lead developer on any mission, however a supporting learn about. That is not anything new for the Vicarious body of workers (they have been a significant make stronger all through the improvement of the PC model of Future 2), however this professional merger marks the top of primary building like Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2.

We have now formally merged with Snowfall Leisure. Our building staff will stay in Albany, NY and entirely devoted to Snowfall video games. We invite you to practice us @Blizzard_Ent — Vicarious Visions (@VvisionsStudio) April 12, 2022

A Snowfall spokesperson later advised gamesindustry.biz that the studio would interact “absolutely to present Snowfall video games and tasks” onwards.

And so they added: “After taking part with Vicarious Visions for a while and creating a really perfect dating, Snowfall learned there used to be a possibility for [Vicarious Visions] supply long-term make stronger.“

It is unknown which sport the Vicarious Visions staff will probably be operating on, however Snowfall has a number of initiatives within the works, together with Diablo 4, a cell Diablo sport, Overwatch 2, and extra.

Vicarious’ historical past spans just about 30 years, having first launched Synnergist for PC again in 1996 and has since labored on dozens of various titles for nearly each and every console. His largest franchise is without a doubt the phenomenon Skylanders, which the studio labored on for lots of the 2010s. Extra just lately, he is labored on Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 + 2, and the Diablo 2 remaster that used to be launched closing yr.