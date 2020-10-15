Tony Nominations 2020: 7 Takeaways

Would any time be time for the Tony Awards this yr? With the nation gripped by a pandemic, a presidential election and an overdue looking on racial justice — and a Broadway business struggling to outlive a shutdown that may prolong by way of at the least Could — it appears a clumsy time to be celebrating. However regardless of all of the uncertainties, the awards have solid forward with the announcement of the 2020 Tony nominations earlier on Thursday. Listed below are seven takeaways from the listing.(*7*)

There’s nonetheless no date for the ceremony.

Questioning when the winners can be introduced? So is all people else. No official date has been set for the 2020 Tony Awards, though someday in early December appears the likeliest wager. There are additionally no particulars on what format the ceremony will take, or if it is going to get its conventional spot on the CBS broadcast schedule. When’s the deadline for Tony voters? Will the ceremony characteristic efficiency components that manufacturing groups want to start out prepping for? These are the sorts of huge questions that stay unanswered.(*7*)

It’s going to be exhausting to make this yr’s awards really feel like greater than a rushed formality.

The dearth of readability, this late within the sport, isn’t serving to the impression that the awards this yr are extra of an obligation than a celebration. That, in flip, dangers making the nominations really feel like “the perfect we may do in a nasty yr” — which threatens to decrease the work of the creatives and producers on the listing. Take the race for lead actress in a musical: There are solely three contenders — Karen Olivo (“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”), Elizabeth Stanley (“Jagged Little Tablet”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina”) — however each one in every of them can be a surefire nominee in another yr, and robust competitors for the award itself.(*7*)

Tone can be tough.

Regardless of the ceremony appears to be like like, it’s going to be near-impossible to strike a steadiness between celebration and seriousness that may please everybody. The nominations bulletins provided a glimpse of that, as Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) placed on a cheerful, pleasant demeanor that couldn’t assist however really feel just a little awkward, given the circumstances.(*7*)

Nominators actually, actually didn’t like “The Lightning Thief.”

It’s not simply that Tony nominators disliked the musical “The Lightning Thief,” it’s that they appeared to exit of their technique to snub the present. “Lightning Thief” was the one new musical eligible for the award for unique rating, however reasonably than skip the class totally, nominators opted as a substitute to fill it with the often-incidental music composed for performs likes “The Inheritance,” “Slave Play” and “The Sound Inside.” It’s exhausting to not learn that as a mean-girls transfer. Ditto the lone nomination for lead actor in a musical for Aaron Tveit (“Moulin Rouge!”): His solely eligible competitors would have been Chris McCarrell of “Lightning Thief,” however nominators went by way of the formality of nominating solely Tveit (who will win, assuming he will get the help of 60% of voters) in what can be a non-competition.(*7*)

The design nominations underscore what a small, closed group Broadway might be.

You’ll see loads of names come up greater than as soon as among the many design nominees: Each costume designer Dede Ayite (“Slave Play,” “A Soldier’s Play”) and lighting designer Justin Townsend (“Jagged Little Tablet,” “Moulin Rouge!”) are competing with themselves in the identical class, whereas costume and set designer Clint Ramos (“Slave Play,” “The Rose Tattoo”) and set designer Derek McLane (“Moulin Rouge!,” “A Soldier’s Play”) present up in a couple of class. That’s nice information for these designers, in fact, however it’s additionally an indicator of simply how small the world of Broadway might be, and the way typically a risk-averse business bets on untried expertise, particularly behind-the-scenes. Because the business struggles towards changing into extra equitable and inclusive, it’s a reminder that sooner or later, alternatives might want to go to extra than simply essentially the most established names.(*7*)

“Slave Play” broke the document beforehand held by “Angels in America.”

It’s an open query whether or not data imply a lot in an abbreviated yr, however it’s nonetheless notable: Jeremy O. Harris’ buzzy, controversial “Slave Play” walked away with a good dozen nominations. That’s a record-breaking tally for a non-musical; the earlier document holder was the 2018 revival of “Angels in America,” which earned 11 nominations.(*7*)

These would be the final Tony Awards for some time.

Will there be a Tony ceremony in 2021? In all probability not. With the 2020-21 season successfully cancelled by the announcement that Broadway would stay darkish by way of Could, the upcoming ceremony, no matter it appears to be like like, goes to be the final of Broadway’s awards celebrations for a very long time.(*7*)