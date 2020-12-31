Tony Rice In Memoriam: Punch Brothers’ Chris Eldridge Salutes the Greatest Guitar Hero of Bluegrass

Bluegrass legend Tony Rice died on Christmas Day at age 69. To correctly memorialize his prowess and spirit, Selection turned to 1 of his truest acolytes and a acknowledged up to date nice — Chris Eldridge, of Punch Brothers and Notorious Stringdusters fame (pictured above with Rice in 2001) — who penned the following tribute to his buddy and mentor.

Tony Rice was the best bluegrass guitar participant to ever stay. Which will sound hyperbolic, however he singlehandedly modified the method the guitar is performed in bluegrass endlessly, elevating it to a excessive artwork and creating its platonic kind. However to assume of Tony Rice as only a guitar participant — even one of the greats — is basically lacking the larger image. His extremely excessive requirements of musicianship, music choice, sensitivity, and so on. modified the sport for everybody who adopted in his wake.

I used to be lucky to develop up understanding Tony, who, although gracious to everybody he met, was very enigmatic and untouchable. My father, Ben Eldridge, was the banjo participant in an influential bluegrass band referred to as the Seldom Scene. Tony turned a buddy of theirs in the early Seventies, crossing paths at golf equipment and in backstage tents at bluegrass festivals the place he was enjoying with the Bluegrass Alliance (alongside newgrass pioneer Sam Bush) and, later, JD Crowe and the New South.

From my perspective as a toddler, music was like consuming and sleeping — it’s what everybody round me simply did. A lot in order that, although some of my dad’s bandmates had been themselves residing legends, delivering at the high of their sport, all of it appeared considerably unremarkable to me. In retrospect, the present of my musical upbringing blows my thoughts, and I perceive how fortunate I used to be. However I provide you with this context as a result of at the same time as a toddler, Tony Rice struck me as completely different.

He lower a fascinating determine on stage: tall and skinny, immobile as a statue aside from his fingers shifting throughout the strings with a mixture of grace and robotic precision. It was placing to see an individual channeling his entire self via simply his coronary heart and arms. The sound that got here out was astonishing — clear and highly effective and in contrast to something or anybody else. The music was so lucid and his intent was so robust that you simply didn’t hear what he performed — you heard what he wished you to listen to, like some type of musical Jedi thoughts trick.

Impressed by my brother, Ben, and finest buddy, Jay, each of whom had been precocious electrical guitar gamers, I made a decision that I wished to play guitar too. I all the time had ear, however electrical guitar by no means actually clicked for me. There was a lacking piece. After I was 14, my mother acquired me an instrumental Tony Rice report for Christmas referred to as “Acoustics” that featured his string-band tackle jazz. One thing clicked. I’d admired Tony in a bluegrass context when he would sit in with the Seldom Scene, however this was one thing completely completely different. The tone, depth and energy of his guitar enjoying had been completely fascinating. The natural groove of the music was riveting. The melodic twists and turns had been completely stunning but additionally simple to observe. One thing occurred in me, and my life was immediately modified. [It’s worth mentioning that there are literally thousands of people who will tell a variation on this story, about their life changing upon hearing him for the first time.] Tony Rice turned my hero and I turned a really deep disciple, finding out his information to the deepest minutia. I might go see him play at any time when I might. I had so many eureka! moments as I watched his arms render phrases that I’d heard on his information a whole lot of occasions. As quickly as I acquired house, these notes could be unlocked, and I might play them too. It was magical, and it introduced me a lot pleasure.

I went to Oberlin School to review music. Oberlin had a program referred to as “winter time period” the place college students might spend the month of January on self-designed instructional tasks that will not match inside the bounds of regular lessons. My sophomore 12 months, I used to be imagining what I wished to do for winter time period. Learning with Tony Rice was the dream, however clearly that will by no means occur. Tony was so untouchable that the thought appeared absurd. However then once more, I really knew him, and what could be the worst that will occur if I requested? I gathered up the braveness, referred to as Tony, and to my unbelievable shock, he mentioned sure. It was loopy — Tony Rice didn’t let folks into his inside circle like that.

When the time got here, I loaded up my guitar and went all the way down to his home in North Carolina. It was one of the most essential weeks of my life and essentially modified how I considered music and what it meant to be a musician. (It was throughout this time that he singlehandedly resurrected my childhood nickname, Critter, which everybody else had stopped calling me by the time I’d hit puberty.) Tony trusted me as a guitar participant and didn’t really feel like he had a lot so as to add on that entrance. He realized that enjoying an instrument is a superficial manifestation of being a musician: a way to an finish however not an finish itself. I used to be already on a path to changing into an completed guitar participant. Tony wished me to consider what it meant to be an awesome musician.

So he placed on information, and we listened and listened and listened, and talked, and listened some extra. He had an unbelievable stereo with two outdated 500-watt monoblock tube amplifiers on every channel and these huge Urei management room audio system that he had purchased from a recording studio that was going out of enterprise. He fastidiously maintained his playback system and even had an oscilloscope hooked as much as diagnose the smallest electrical challenge that may intervene with the music coming via clearly and fantastically. It labored. I had by no means heard music sound like that earlier than. Data that I knew inside out took on new life via his system. The music was so heat and actual that it felt like you can attain out and contact it together with your hand. That was a lesson in and of itself.

He associated one other lesson to me that he discovered from the nice jazz pianist Invoice Evans. As a musician, it’s essential to LOVE music: the sound of it, the movement of it, the humanity of it — all the pieces about it. It’s best to be capable to hear to 1 be aware — one single lengthy sustained be aware — and have it’s a whole musical expertise. It’s all in that one be aware if we’re open to it: timbre, dynamics, concord… even rhythm! In the event you can hear the music in and actually love that one be aware, then simply think about how engrossing precise music will be. Once you’re enjoying music, you will have the finest seat in the home. Don’t overlook to hear, and don’t overlook to like it.

What a easy, deep lesson. I nonetheless give it some thought in the present day.

I bear in mind him displaying me some information and speaking about some musicians who had been notably impactful on him. The legendary classical violinist Jascha Heifetz was an enormous early affect, which can appear stunning however makes complete sense when you think about the readability and command with which Tony introduced each his guitar enjoying and singing. There was a recording he notably beloved of Heifetz enjoying Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

He was additionally an enormous lover of jazz. I truthfully assume Tony Rice spent most of his residing hours in entrance of his stereo listening to jazz. Miles Davis was an enormous hero, and I might argue that, like Miles with jazz, Tony modified acoustic music a number of occasions. Give it some thought: Miles began out enjoying bebop with Charlie Parker, however rapidly was main his personal bands via which he explored new ideas that turned entire sub-genres: there was modal jazz like “Form of Blue,” the deconstructions of his late ‘60s quintets and, a couple of years later, jazz fusion. Every of these phases in Miles’ profession which could have lasted a couple of years every led to entire actions in music that individuals devoted their lives to.

In the similar method, Tony revolutionized the method folks checked out bluegrass throughout his tenure with JD Crowe and the New South. They redefined the requirements of musicianship in phrases of timing, ensemble enjoying, concord singing and music choice. There have been different nice branches on the bluegrass tree in the Seventies — like the Seldom Scene’s, or Sam Bush’s newgrass — however in phrases of musical Darwinism, none was an evolutionary winner like JD Crowe and the New South. Skilled bluegrass bands are nonetheless making an attempt to sound like them in the present day.

Tony’s subsequent part was no much less impactful. In 1975 he left Kentucky and moved to California to pursue a brand new variety of instrumental string band music that the virtuoso mandolinist David Grisman had begun to develop. Grisman’s music integrated improvisational ideas from swing and fashionable jazz, and kind ideas from classical music. Their ensemble idea was novel as nicely. The instrumentation was two mandolins, violin, acoustic guitar and upright bass, however reasonably than embrace the tough edges that had all the time been native to bluegrass and gypsy jazz, they strove to play along with the clean energy of a steam engine and hive-mind sensibility of a string quartet. The band rehearsed for months, creating and refining their new “dawg” music earlier than making their debut efficiency. After they lastly emerged, the response was electrical. Nobody had ever heard acoustic music like this earlier than, and it was all constructed round Tony’s unbelievable, propulsive rhythm and lead guitar enjoying. For progressive pickers, the DGQ was like a North Star, illuminating a path that didn’t beforehand exist. Younger musicians like Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas and Mark O’Connor, all of whom would go on to forge new paths themselves, had been let loose by the DGQ. There was proof that these bluegrass devices might now go anyplace and do something.

I haven’t even talked about Tony’s voice but. Tony had one of the best and most singular singing voices in the historical past of bluegrass music. His is a heat clear baritone that rang like a horn but additionally might talk phrases with breathtaking grace and sensitivity. He wasn’t the variety of singer who emoted a lot — his voice was nearly stoic — however you believed all the pieces that he was saying as a result of it had a lot dignity.

In the mid-Eighties he made a pair of information, “Me and My Guitar” and “Native American,” that targeted on the songs of writers like Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor. It was new to listen to these songs introduced so powerfully and elegantly in a string band context. There’s a smoothness related to a lot of the music on these information that one wouldn’t affiliate with bluegrass. However they’re stunning. With these information, Tony invented the template that Alison Krauss adopted and perfected in her profession. Alison, who performed in Tony’s band when she was 15 and calls Tony her “all-time musical hero,” could be the first individual to let you know this.

In the early ‘80s, he made two completely basic information: “Church Avenue Blues,” which consisted of simply Tony and a guitar, and “Skaggs and Rice,” which consisted of duets with Ricky Skaggs in the fashion of the outdated pre-bluegrass brother duets. If I might solely ever take one album to a desert island, I believe it is perhaps “Church Avenue Blues.” Practically 40 years later, these information are nonetheless gold requirements.

I, and I believe most each musician I do know, would argue that Tony Rice has been the most influential American string band musician since Earl Scruggs. He essentially modified ideas of how bluegrass and its offshoots ought to work. He introduced a brand new stage of readability, magnificence, energy, precision and coronary heart to the music that modified all the pieces for everybody who got here after him. He was the most imitated guitar stylist in the historical past of bluegrass, a lot in order that his fashion nearly turned a caricature in the bluegrass world as a result of so many individuals tried to play these phrases. However whereas the notes themselves aren’t really that tough to repeat, the soul and spirit behind them that gave them life are utterly singular.

It’s ironic that somebody who was so dedicated to individualism was copied a lot. I bear in mind him telling me that the one factor all of his heroes had in frequent was that they had been immediately identifiable. They had been so singular that you can establish them inside simply two or three notes. Tony Rice is my hero, and I solely want one be aware to inform it’s him.