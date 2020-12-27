Tony Rice Lifeless: Bluegrass Great Was 69

Tony Rice, one of many main lights of bluegrass music because the Nineteen Seventies, and a 2013 inductee into the Worldwide Bluegrass Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame, died abruptly on Christmas Day. He was 69.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart we are saying goodbye to one of the vital iconic voices and musicians in bluegrass,” the Worldwide Bluegrass Affiliation stated in saying the dying. “David Anthony ‘Tony’ Rice handed away yesterday, Dec. 25, at his house in Reidsville, NC. Few will ever match his ability and affect.”

Tributes from his bluegrass contemporaries and people influenced by him poured in Saturday because the information obtained out.

Rice was “the one most influential acoustic guitar participant within the final 50 years,” stated Ricky Skaggs, who performed alongside Rice within the group the New South within the Nineteen Seventies and later rejoined him for a traditional duets album, “Skaggs/Rice.” “Not solely was Tony a superb guitar participant,” Skaggs added, however he was additionally one of the vital stylistic lead vocalists in bluegrass music historical past.”

“I’m past heartbroken to listen to in regards to the passing of Tony Rice,” wrote Chris Thile. “Nobody has had a extra profound affect on my musical world. His taking part in, singing, writing and arranging broke the bluegrass mildew and can eternally attest to the truth that music can take you wherever, from wherever.”

“Relaxation in peace, my guitar mentor Tony Rice,” wrote Mark O’Connor. “We misplaced an enormous of the guitar on Christmas yesterday. In fact all of it comes flooding by the thoughts, what number of instances we performed collectively since we first met in 1975. Will describe all of it at a later date.”

“We’re gonna miss you Tony Rice,” tweeted banjoist Bela Fleck, with whom Rice recorded a number of collaborative albums. “By no means equaled…”

Heralded upstart Billy Strings posted a photograph of Rice trying barely surly with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, tweeting, “Cool, elegant, badass, stylish… all the time in the identical temper as that outdated D-28.”

Accolades for Rice got here from exterior the style as properly, with nation famous person Kenny Chesney telling how he grew to become an enormous fan whereas attending Jap Tennessee State, the place he performed in a collegiate bluegrass band.

“Once I was in faculty, I performed plenty of music with a pair associates of mine, Shawn Lane and Marcus Smith,” stated Chesney. “Each Wednesday night time we performed a spot referred to as the Down House in Johnson Metropolis, Tenn. Whether or not it was ‘Inexperienced Mild on the Southern,’ which was the primary track we ever performed, ‘4 Robust Winds’ or something off the ‘Skaggs/Rice’ album, his music was all the time a staple of our set. Tony Rice impressed so many, together with a child like me from East Tennessee who was in awe of the best way he sang and performed ‘Me And My Guitar.’ I’ll always remember seeing him sing that on the IBMA Bluegrass Pageant in Owensboro, Ky. It’s printed on my mind perpetually. Relaxation in peace, Tony Rice.”

Skaggs’ preliminary assertion was a prolonged one, befitting the affiliation that caught with Chesney all these years.

“Someday throughout Christmas morning whereas making his espresso, our pricey good friend and guitar hero Tony Rice handed from this life and made his swift journey to his heavenly house,” Skaggs wrote. “It’s nonetheless fairly a shock to the entire household. After speaking with Tony’s spouse Pam and their daughter India, they requested if I might make an announcement on their behalf and provides them some privateness to course of throughout this tough time. I used to be honored to assist out. Tony can also be survived by his brothers Wyatt and Ronnie, and all of you who cherished his music and people who will proceed to share it with others.

“Tony Rice was the one most influential acoustic guitar participant within the final 50 years,” continued Skaggs. “Many if not the entire Bluegrass guitar gamers of right now would say that they reduce their tooth on Tony Rice’s music. He cherished listening to the following era gamers play his licks. I believe that’s the place he obtained most of his pleasure as a participant. With many IBMA Awards and a Grammy Award, Tony was a gracious recipient of the Worldwide Bluegrass Music Affiliation’s highest honor as an inductee into their Corridor of Fame in 2013.

“Not solely was Tony a superb guitar participant however he was additionally one of the vital stylistic lead vocalists in bluegrass music historical past. Once I joined the group the New South in 1974, I knew I’d discovered a singing soul mate with Tony. Our voices blended like brothers. In 1980, we recorded the album ‘Skaggs and Rice’ for Sugar Hill as a tribute to our duet heroes with simply the simplicity of guitar, mandolin, and our voices. All these years later individuals inform me how a lot the purity of that report nonetheless touches their coronary heart. That’s who Tony was, a singer from the center.

“I’ll miss him as I’m certain all of you’ll. However the place Tony is true now, he’s not lacking us. He’s within the place that God has ready for individuals who love Him and obtain Him. Relaxation In Peace, pricey brother. Thanks in your nice expertise and the music that may proceed to encourage an increasing number of generations to come back.”

Earlier than becoming a member of Skaggs within the New South, Rice was a member of J.D. Crowe’s New South within the early ’70s. His later outfits included the David Grisman Band, the Bluegrass Album Band (which included Doyle Lawson), the Tony Rice Unit (which for a time included Alison Krauss as a member) and Rice, Hillman & Pedersen (with brother Larry Rice, ex-Byrd Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen). He was additionally famous for his work with Fleck and Jerry Garcia.

Rice had not performed guitar publicly since his Worldwide Bluegrass Corridor of Fame induction in 2013, as a result of medical circumstances that made taking part in guitar tough. He had not sung in live performance since shortly after being identified with muscle-tension dysphonia in 1994.

Tweeted nation recording artist Charlie Worsham: “Tony Rice might make a Martin flattop guitar sing with extra uncooked energy than a than a Les Paul plugged right into a Marshall stack. his signature model is embedded deep within the blueprint of my taking part in and positively anybody who performs bluegrass guitar right now. But even when Tony Rice had by no means performed a lick, his voice alone was a singular power, & the songs he sang upped the sport for songwriting in bluegrass & past. In case you aren’t conversant in Tony Rice, please hearken to his music. This wouldn’t be a nasty place to start out,” Worsham continued, posting a Spotify hyperlink to the Tony Rice Unit’s 1979 album “Manzanita.”

