Tony Stark’s MCU Iron Man Fits, Ranked

1. Mark XLIV (Avengers: Age Of Ultron)

Tony Stark has designed armor that’s glossy, stealthy and handy for transport – none of which is relevant to the Hulkbuster, which is strictly why I’ve no hesitation selecting it as the last word Iron Man go well with. Piloted by Stark to take down a hulked-out Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) gone rogue in Avengers: Age of Ultron (earlier than he acquired a style of what it’s like to make use of himself in Avengers: Infinity Struggle), this armor is large, dangerous and extra of a monster in its personal proper than it’s a machine, able to inflicting extra harm than actually crucial and with out a lot effort in any respect. That’s the form of factor you need in your possession when the destiny of the world is at stake.