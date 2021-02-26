Tony Stone, Sharlto Copley’s ‘Ted Ok’ Gets First Look

In right this moment’s International Bulletin, Hanway Movies and Cinetic Media give a primary have a look at Tony Stone’s “Ted Ok,” Amazon Prime Video orders a second season of “El Internado: Las Cumbres,” Greenlit goes world, Abundantia Leisure plans for a “Keepers of the Kalachakra” adaptation, Brigid O’Shea steps down from DOK Leipzig and BMG Manufacturing Music hires Deb Oh as senior director of inventive licensing.

FIRST LOOK

Hanway Movies and Cinetic Media have dropped the primary clip from Tony Stone’s (“Peter and the Farm”) “Ted Ok,” starring Sharlto Copley (“District 9”) because the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski. The movie is produced by Heathen Movies in affiliation with Verisimilitude, Hideout Footage, In Your Face Leisure and Cameron Brodie, and can display screen within the Panorama part at this 12 months’s Berlin Worldwide Movie Pageant.

Drawing from Kaczynski’s personal private diaries and the accounts of those that knew him throughout his time spent within the Montana wilderness, “Ted Ok” recollects the years that Kaczynski spent residing in isolation within the Montana wilderness. Kaczynski, a former college professor who despised trendy society and its religion in and reliance on know-how, grew to become radicalized and dedicated a number of acts of sabotage, in the end elevating to the lethal bomb assaults which impressed the longest and most costly investigation within the historical past of the FBI as much as that time.

Hanway Movies is dealing with worldwide gross sales rights with Cinetic Media taking North America.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that its reboot of revolutionary Spanish YA sequence “El Internado: Las Cumbres” is getting a second season, scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Season One, which premiered on Feb. 19, was among the many Prime 5 most-anticipated new sequence of the month globally in line with the Whip Media’s TV Time anticipation report and tied with Netflix’s “Tribes of Europe” within the quantity two spot for Reveals on the Rise the week of Feb. 15-21.

“El Internado: Las Cumbres” is produced by The Mediapro Studio and Atresmedia Studios, and accessible globally on Amazon Prime Video.

El Internado: Las Cumbres

ACQUISITION

Indian producer Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Leisure, (Amazon’s “Breathe”) has acquired the rights to best-selling writer Ashwin Sanghi’s iconic e-book “Keepers of the Kalachakra,” and can adapt it as a multi-season sequence.

The e-book tells the story of males who guard the Wheel of Time and the protagonist, scientist Vijay Sundaram, who races towards time to save lots of humanity from impending doom.

Sanghi’s different best-selling novels embrace “The Rozabal Line,” and “Chanakya’s Chant,” and he has written two novels with James Patterson – “Personal Delhi” and “Personal India: Metropolis on Hearth.”

CROWDFUNDING

In response to overwhelming demand from filmmakers, U.Ok. cinema crowdfunding platform Greenlit has relaunched with a brand new worldwide digital hub Greenlit.com, piggybacking off the recognition of the unique Greenlit.fund.

80% of Greenlit initiatives reached their funding objectives final 12 months, bringing the entire variety of backed initiatives on the platform to greater than 50. Early successes embrace “One Man and His Sneakers,” an Air Jordan documentary which screened at SXSW, and dramedy “Ecstasy,” a BIFA shortlist title at the moment accessible on BBC iPlayer.

RESIGNATION

After 11 years on the DOK Trade crew at DOK Leipzig, Brigid O’Shea is stepping down as head of the part, a task she has held since 2005, to pursue different endeavors.

In her time at DOK Trade, O’Shea developed a number of codecs for the pageant, such because the DOK Preview tough minimize displays and the brief movie pitch DOK Brief n’ Candy. A lot of her efforts went into curating, rising and supporting DOK Co-Professional Market, which facilitates greater than 900 particular person conferences annually.

HIRING

BMG Manufacturing Music has appointed Deb Oh to the position of senior director of inventive licensing as the corporate expands its East Coast gross sales operation with an eye fixed on strengthening its promoting and sync division and bolstering its worldwide enterprise.

Primarily based out of New York, Oh shall be chargeable for heading the corporate’s actions in promoting with manufacturing music for the East Coast, in addition to launching a brand new customized promoting division. She is going to report back to BMGPM U.S. gross sales crew lead Amberly Crouse-Knox.