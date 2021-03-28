TOO Changes Their Group Name To TO1

TOO has introduced an official identify change to TO1!

TOO first introduced their change identify at their efficiency at KCON:TACT 3 on March 28. Earlier than their efficiency started, the members shared the identify change in a video announcement and unveiled their new brand.

The members additionally shared a brand new greeting phrase, “Collectively as One,” earlier than giving their first efficiency as TO1. TO1’s Twitter account has additionally been rebranded with the brand new identify and brand.

The identify “TOO” stood for “Ten Oriented Orchestra.” The brand new identify, as their new greeting phrase explains, means to be “TOgether as ONE.” TOO is a 10-member boy group fashioned by means of the Mnet actuality present “World Klass.” Their most up-to-date comeback plans had been delayed on account of a dispute between the 2 businesses in control of their administration, which has now been resolved.

Supply (1) (2)