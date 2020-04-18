Too Hot to Deal with: Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new dating show

Prepare for solar, sea, singletons and no intercourse – as a result of that’s precisely what’s off the menu in Netflix’s model new dating show, Too Hot to Deal with.

The streaming big is serving up a scrumptious dating show – with one very huge twist.

So if you cherished Love Is Blind, and Again With The Ex, appears like this may be the show to maintain you busy throughout self isolation.

Right here’s all the pieces we know about your subsequent Netflix binge…

What’s Too Hot to Deal with?

Suppose Love Island, however with out the liberty of doing bits within the Hideaway or wherever in actual fact.

On this show, 10 younger, scorching singles from all over the world come collectively and meet on a paradise island, the place they’ll get to benefit from the vacation of their desires and get to know one another on one other degree.

However there’s only one little factor – they’re not allowed to contact one another!

The goal of this dating show is for singletons to type deeper connections with one another with out getting bodily.

Initially, there shall be $100,000 up for grabs for many who can maintain their palms off one another the longest, nonetheless, if anybody slips up, this money prize will go down, which may imply winner(s) may stroll away with completely nothing.

The official synopsis reads: “10 younger, scorching singles from all over the world come collectively in a seaside paradise for what they assume would be the most unique and erotic summer time of their lives— however there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love an off-the-cuff hook-up, could have to surrender all hanky panky for your entire retreat if they need to win the $100,000 grand prize.

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any type. With each slip, the prize cash goes down. On this luxurious no-bone zone, will the serial singletons have the ability to type deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation merely be too scorching to deal with?”

When is it on?

Too Hot to Deal with landed on Netflix on 17th April.

The eight-episode sequence is now out there to stream in its entirety – one thing many viewers rushed to do throughout its first day.

Who’s the narrator of Too Hot to Deal with?

American comic Desiree Burch lends her humour to the new Netflix sequence.

All through Too Hot to Deal with, she’s our information by means of the drama and all the time has a one-liner prepared to go.

The award-winning comic has had an intensive profession on British and American tv and has even starred in her personal Netflix sequence, Flinch, alongside Seann Walsh.

Learn extra about Desiree Burch…

The place is Too Hot to Deal with filmed?

The show is made in Mexico, in a non-public property referred to as Casa Tau within the Punta Mita area of the South American nation. Punta Mita is a non-public peninsula which is located on the North of Banderas Bay.

The significantly secluded haven is surrounded by over 9 miles of Pacific Ocean seashores and coves, making it the right place for a hideaway vacation for our forged members. And if you have the cash, you may even keep on the Casa Tau retreat.

Learn extra about the gorgeous location…

Who’s within the forged of Too Hot to Deal with?

There’s 10 singletons making their manner to the retreat, however who’re they?

Meet your forged of Too Hot to Deal with beneath…

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca comes from Canada and is a journey influencer who beforehand dated DJ Diplo.

Harry

Age: 21

Australian Harry lessons himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, however give him a few drinks and he’s a disco queen.

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey’s Sharron claims he’s a 10 out of 10 and was as soon as topped Mr Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he has bother settling down however will that change on the retreat?

David

Age: 28

Londoner David has the brains and the brawn as he’s an ex semi-pro rugby participant with a first-class diploma in engineering. Will he handle to join within the retreat?

Matthew

Age: 29

Assured Matthew is a deep thinker who loves to skinny dip, however will any of the women catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz is the alpha-male who all the time will get what he needs, however is the Too Hot to Deal with prize out of his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda is bored of the dating scene and desires one thing completely different – which is unquestionably what she’s going to get with Too Hot to Deal with!

Nicole

Age: 23

Irish Nicole isn’t afraid to converse her thoughts and can little question ruffle a number of feathers on the retreat. Will she have the ability to be taught some classes and discover the person of her desires?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida enterprise pupil Haley has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that she nonetheless doesn’t know what it says and is open to getting to know the boys and and the women – however will she discover the one?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex has no drawback attracting the lads of her desires, however protecting them is one other factor. Can quiet down with however can she be taught the error of her methods and decide the suitable man as a substitute of the mistaken one?

Is there a trailer?

Sure! And it reveals all the drama we will anticipate over the following coming weeks from the Netflix actuality programme.

You’ll be able to see it right here.

What to anticipate?

Previously couple of months, Netflix have been serving up some actually, juicy dating sequence that we simply can’t appear to get sufficient of.

And if Too Hot To Deal with is something like these, viewers are in for an actual deal with.

Love Is Blind dropped on the streaming service on February 13th, and your entire world went loopy for the show, which noticed {couples} dating in pods and getting engaged with out even seeing one another within the flesh.

Likewise, Again With The Ex had everybody questioning whether or not the {couples} had been nonetheless collectively after reuniting on the show.

Whereas we love dating sequence like Love Island which takes us by means of all of the steps fairly slowly, we will’t assist however love an odd idea, which simply so occurs to work.

These dating sequence show us the attraction of dating with a distinction. From 90 Day Fiance, to Love After Lockup, the weirder the higher!

Learn our evaluate of Too Hot to Deal with, which claims the new sequence is “cringeworthy, toe-curling and utterly addictive”.

Too Hot To Deal with is now out there to stream on Netflix. If you’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.