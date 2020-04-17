Too Hot To Handle assessment: Cringe-worthy, toe-curling and completely addictive, meet your new Netflix binge

Our summer time plans could also be wanting slightly totally different than what we’d envisioned, however there’s lots solar, sand and sangria in new relationship present Too Hot to Handle.

Netflix have ventured into the world of Love Island and Large Brother for its new output, which sees 10 singletons journey to “The Retreat” for the possibility of a steamy vacation with their handsome counterparts.

In the event that they win and discover “The One”, a wholesome $100,000 falls into their financial institution accounts… however they solely get the cash in the event that they handle to withstand one another bodily.

They’re beneath the steerage of Lana, an Alexa-style sensible system, who isn’t simply sassy however has obtained some eagle-eyes on her too. The contestants can have to withstand any sexual exercise to face an opportunity at profitable the prize. In the event that they slip up, even for a second, Lana lays down the legislation and removes a wad of money from the fund. Even only one kiss prices the group $3,000 in episode one.

In actuality, Too Hot to Handle isn’t that a lot totally different from the likes of Love Island. There’s a “villa”, a bunch of contestants with mannequin seems and there’s even the Netflix equal of a “bombshell” new arrival to shake issues up – the “grenade”. And Desiree Burch affords her distinctive model of humour in her narration, in a job not too dissimilar to Iain Stirling’s on Love Island.

However with Love Island proving to be so widespread internationally, why wouldn’t Netflix have a go at it? A enjoyable tweak this time round is that the contestants come from throughout the globe – positive, it’s the US, UK and Australia, however that also makes issues barely totally different…

And naturally the primary change is the strict no-sex rule. There’s temptation in each nook of the Retreat, however there’s additionally an enormous incentive to not do something, and in consequence this present guarantees the contestants can have a deeper reference to their companions than in some other actuality TV providing.

Sure, we heard that earlier than with Love Is Blind, the place the contestants believed they’d discovered their soulmate merely by conversing and not seeing them, however in Too Hot to Handle, the solid spend each second collectively, study any annoying habits earlier than it’s too late, and extra importantly, study to respect one another as equals.

I’m predicting Too Hot to Handle will probably be your subsequent bingewatch – I actually soaked up three episodes in a single sitting. It’s honest to say it’s not the classiest of exhibits. There’s a disgusting quantity of toe-curling flirting and severely, the quantity of “naughty” video games performed is borderline inappropriate. And I couldn’t assist however gasp in disbelief when American Haley admitted she had no clue the place Australia was.

However let’s see it for what it’s – a relationship present with a distinction. It is aware of it’s tongue-in-cheek and it isn’t attempting to be something it’s not. It received’t go away you with the identical breathless pleasure that Love Is Blind did, however it’s obtained sufficient drama and intrigue to drive you on to the following episode, fairly simply. Additionally, you will fall in love with a few of the contestants; strive to not erupt with laughter, as I did, when Essex lady Chloe yelled at everybody to “THINK OF YOUR NAN” if any tempting impulses did take over.

And look, in the event you can’t be on that luxurious vacation your self, you may as properly watch some others have some good, (very) clear enjoyable, proper?

Too Hot to Handle is out there to stream on Netflix now. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to look at try our TV Information.