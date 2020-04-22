Too Hot To Handle Cast Member Has Thoughts About Netflix’s Twist Ending

I believed I had a superb shot at successful, however I didn’t know the way it was going to go down. When Lana began making the announcement, and it was simply me, Sharron, Harry and Francesca standing up, I used to be like, ‘OK!’ I do know different individuals developed in several types of methods, so it was onerous to sit down there and suppose, ‘Who deserves this greater than the others?’ The aggressive voice behind my thoughts was like, ‘I need all of it! Me and Sharron deserve it. He put me by way of the wringer!’ I used to be undoubtedly rooting to not less than be within the high 4.