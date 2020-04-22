Too Hot To Handle Cast Member Has Thoughts About Netflix’s Twist Ending

Go away a Remark
Many spoilers forward for Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.
Netflix jumped again into the fact relationship sport with a contest collection in contrast to the rest on the streamer. In Too Hot to Handle, a gaggle of scantily-clad singles headed to paradise, however to not hook up with one another. The truth is, each time they did one thing intimate with one other contestant, they misplaced their shot at most prize cash. The primary season of Too Hot to Handle ended on a twist that not all people was glad about, and contestant Rhonda Paul has weighed in.
Rhonda Paul completed within the high ten, however she wasn’t the general winner. The truth is, there was no general winner, because the twist on the finish of the season was that since all people had discovered from their expertise, all people deserved a bit of the prize cash. So, the remaining ten obtained to separate $75,00Zero between them, that means the contestants gave up their privateness and went by way of a variety of self-deprivation for lower than $8,000. Paul shared her emotions on how the ending went down with TVLine, saying this:
I believed I had a superb shot at successful, however I didn’t know the way it was going to go down. When Lana began making the announcement, and it was simply me, Sharron, Harry and Francesca standing up, I used to be like, ‘OK!’ I do know different individuals developed in several types of methods, so it was onerous to sit down there and suppose, ‘Who deserves this greater than the others?’ The aggressive voice behind my thoughts was like, ‘I need all of it! Me and Sharron deserve it. He put me by way of the wringer!’ I used to be undoubtedly rooting to not less than be within the high 4.
Sure, Lana — a.okay.a. the robotic cone narrator that interacted with the contestants on Too Hot to Handle — was seemingly on the verge of asserting the Prime four finalists of the remaining ten earlier than the bombshell reveal that they had been all winners. To Rhonda Paul’s credit score, she did not suppose the remainder of the contestants weren’t completely undeserving of credit score, however she nonetheless needed to not less than come out on high of six of the Prime 10.
Rhonda Paul linked with fellow contestant Sharron Townsend, who was additionally a part of what appeared just like the Prime four earlier than Lana defined the scenario. Now that filming has accomplished and the present has launched, Paul says that Townsend ought to have been the winner, if there had certainly been one winner, as a result of he “took the largest leap of religion,” particularly together with her.
Does Rhonda Paul have any regrets about Too Hot to Handle, particularly after the reveal that there was no winner to take house the lump sum of remaining money? She defined how she views the Too Hot to Handle expertise:
The teachings that we discovered wouldn’t have been discovered if we simply did no matter we needed. It opened my eyes and Sharron’s eyes to various things. We had been nearly went there fairly a number of instances, and for a man to show that down with a lady is large. When he stated, ‘You’re extra than simply intercourse to me,’ that was a giant deal.
Even if she by no means had a shot at taking house all of the prize cash, Rhonda Paul appears to have taken the twist ending higher than a variety of viewers. Personally, that twist ending leads me to surprise if Too Hot to Handle was meant as a one-and-done collection. In spite of everything, the present — which is the #1 present on Netflix on the time of writing — cannot pull the identical twist twice.
Nonetheless, it is attainable that different hopefuls could be prepared to surrender every part for the Too Hot to Handle expertise, so it ought to be attention-grabbing to see if the present has a future. Too Hot to Handle is a sizzling sufficient commodity that Tiger King already looks like a factor of the distant previous; I would not be shocked if Netflix needs extra.
For now, yow will discover the complete first season of Too Hot to Handle streaming on Netflix, together with loads of different choices.
Add Comment