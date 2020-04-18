Too Hot to Handle forged: Meet the contestants looking for love in new Netflix dating show

Too Hot to Handle is Netflix’s latest dating show about to take the world by storm, following the success of Love Is Blind.

The premise is a bit more completely different although: the {couples} will solely win in the event that they handle to resist temptation and never contact one another.

However with these singletons from all throughout the world out to entice a associate, who will show they’ll go the distance in the luxurious retreat?

Francesca Farago

Age: 25

Instagram: @francescafarago

Francesca comes from Canada and is a journey influencer who beforehand dated DJ Diplo. She describes herself as a free spirit and a thrill-seeker who isn’t afraid to break the guidelines. Francesca admits she is a bit afraid of dedication, however she does have the title of her ex tattoo-ed on the inside her mouth! How will the boys react to that one?

Harry Jowsey

Age: 21

Instagram: @harryjowsey

Australian Harry lessons himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, however give him a few drinks and he’s a disco queen. He’s actually a head-turner and instantly instructions consideration from the second he enters the retreat – however why can’t he discover the proper lady?

Sharron Townsend

Age: 25

Instagram: @sharrontownsendofficial

New Jersey’s Sharron will not be to be messed with as he’s a private coach {and professional} youngsters’ wrestling coach, however does take pleasure in a cheeky flirt with the mums at the matches. He claims he’s a 10 out of 10 and was as soon as topped Mr Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he has bother settling down however will that change at the retreat?

David Birtwistle

Age: 28

Instagram: @david.birtwistle

Londoner David has the brains and the brawn as he’s an ex semi-pro rugby participant with a first-class diploma in engineering. His ex is presently engaged to Hugh Hefner’s son however he prides himself on his motorcycle and his cool exterior. Will he handle to join in the retreat?

Matthew Smith

Age: 29

Instagram: @matthewstephensmith

Assured Matthew actually makes his mark when he enters any room and having beforehand been nominated for America’s Subsequent High Mannequin, his seems to be communicate for himself. Nevertheless, he has bother making deep connections with these he meets and he’s apprehensive he’ll solely have his canine to preserve him firm as he grows previous! He’s a deep thinker who loves to skinny dip, however will any of the ladies catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Instagram: @kelechidyke

Kelz was initially born in Austria, however moved to the UK when he was 13 and now’s a Senior Recruitment Marketing consultant in London. He’s the alpha-male who all the time will get what he desires, however is the Too Hot to Handle prize out of his grasp?

Rhonda Paul

Age: 27

Instagram: @imrhondapaul

Atlanta-born Rhonda has by no means let something get in her method when it comes to getting the man of her desires. She’s bored of the dating scene and needs one thing completely different – which is unquestionably what she’s going to get with Too Hot to Handle! However when she has to share male consideration with the different ladies, will she discover that she doesn’t like the competitors?

Nicole O’Brien

Age: 23

Instagram: @nicole.ob

Irish Nicole lives in London now however she’s beforehand travelled the world as a advertising and marketing marketing consultant engaged on Yachts the place she’s hosted the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Jay Z! She isn’t afraid to communicate her thoughts and can little doubt ruffle a couple of feathers on the retreat. Nicola admits she will be egocentric when it comes to dating however she received’t compromise. Will she have the ability to study some classes and discover the man of her desires?

Haley Cureton

Age: 20

Instagram: @haley.remedy

Florida enterprise pupil Haley volunteers at an animal shelter and is full open to candid discussions about what she likes and doesn’t like. She has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that she nonetheless doesn’t know what it says and is open to getting to know the boys and and the ladies – however will she discover the one?

Chloe Veitch

Age: 19

Instagram: @chloeveitchofficial

Chloe from Essex calls herself a heart-breaker and sometimes says the unsuitable factor. She has no downside attracting the males of her desires, however conserving them is one other factor. Impulsive Chloe is looking for somebody she will quiet down with however can she study the error of her methods and decide the proper man as an alternative of the unsuitable one?

Too Hot to Handle launches on Netflix on April 17th. In case you’re looking for extra to watch try our TV Information.