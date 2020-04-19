Too Hot To Handle Viewers Did Not Enjoy The Netflix Competition’s Ending

Go away a Remark
Spoilers for Netflix’s new competitors sequence Too Hot To Handle are throughout this text. So if you happen to haven’t watched the entire thing but, don’t say I didn’t warn ya.
Like all good actuality TV reveals, Too Hot To Handle has a singular premise and a money prize. It’s nabbed a bunch of eyeballs on Netflix this weekend and is on the time of this writing the #2 present on the subscription streaming service. But, individuals are fairly mad a the Netflix sequence due to Too Hot To Handle‘s ending.
Once more, I can’t iterate this sufficient, I’m about to spoil ya. The present began with a bunch of hookup-loving contestants—all people who look nice in swimwear –who have been advised they’ll’t contact each other, in any other case the sequence’ money prize of $100,00zero would begin whittling down, with kissing value $3,00zero and the hookups getting dearer from there. If you happen to haven’t watched but, that is the essential premise:
What Was Too Hot To Handle’s Season 1 Ending?
By the tip of the sequence, 10 contestants have been nonetheless round. At first, the present’s “assistant” Lana had a few of them standing and a few of them sitting, making it seem to be sure contestants may take them cash residence. Then, she advised all of them they’d get to separate the rest of the prize cash due to “embracing the method” and managing to maintain $75,00zero within the fund.
The ending was complicated and even type of bizarre as soon as Too Hot To Handle tried to attach it to non-public development, saying the contestants had “discovered classes in maturity” and different simply odd stuff. The contestants clearly celebrated the win, however this ending left some viewers questioning what the heck the purpose was:
Others have been a bit extra upset in regards to the time they’d spent binge-watching. One one that appears to be a U.Ok. viewer complained normally about American actuality TV earlier than calling Too Hot To Handle’s ending “the wankiest factor ever.
To that dude I say, yeah, however have you ever ever seen an episode of The Bachelor? How about The Superb Race? I’m simply saying, you may’t choose all American actuality by what Netflix has produced in its actuality infancy.
That mentioned, lots of people are tremendous aggravated about how Too Hot To Handle ended, which actually is smart. One Twitter person known as the entire thing an “anti-climax,” which will be the most apt means I’ve seen it described.
Others felt fairly good whereas watching Too Hot To Handle, however then all of it got here crashing down and that ending is 100% accountable.
The excellent news for Too Hot To Handle is that the majority Netflix customers who’ve dived in actually appear to be having fun with the content material, simply not the best way it wrapped.
With that in thoughts, it’s value noting that if there’s ever one other related premise or second season tried, tweaks may very well be made to make the general expertise slightly bit higher, notably given the ending. Netflix hasn’t revealed whether or not or not Too Hot To Handle will get a Season 2 and even when it does, it is going to be fascinating to see how Netflix markets casting for the present. You want a bunch of people who find themselves actually able to hook-up, but when they knew. for instance, there could be cash concerned in the event that they attached earlier than they signed up, I ponder if that might change their mindset in any respect.
Anyway, we’ll have to attend and see if Season 2 occurs in any respect. For now, you may see what’s coming with our full streaming schedule.
