Too Hot To Handle’s Desiree Burch hints season two will happen as she says she’s “curious” to see “extra people with different sexualities”

Too Hot To Deal with narrator Desiree Burch has mentioned that she is “curious” to see whether or not a second sequence of the abstinent courting competitors would come with extra people from different places and different sexual preferences.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Burch mentioned that she would return to narrate a second sequence “in a heartbeat”, having cherished being a part of the primary sequence and the present’s “pretty twist”.

“I might be curious to see how they increase a second sequence of it – will we go extra multinational to different cultures and nations? Do we have now extra people with different sexualities concerned in it, is there a mixture of that that might make it work?”

She added that the sequence may introduce contestants of different ages. “I believe there are numerous different methods. Is there a model that’s similar to outdated Bahama shirt guys and cougars – that’s bought to be hilarious,” she mentioned.

“I believe there’s so many different methods to do that experiment as a result of I believe it simply exhibits all people who watches it much more in regards to the humanity and emotionality and the vulnerability that comes into play if you’re speaking about intercourse and connection,” she continues.

“The act of intercourse is such a pie wedge share of what sexuality and connection really entails and so I believe we get to see extra of that [in the series] as we watch them attempt not to carry out the act.”

The Netflix courting competitors, launched final Friday, locations 10 singles on the lookout for love in a seaside villa collectively with a twist – no kissing or sexual exercise can happen if the contestants need to win the $100,000 jackpot.

Netflix has not but introduced whether or not the second sequence of Too Hot To Deal with will be commissioned.

Out of 14 contestants on the present, just one – Haley Cureton – was brazenly bisexual. Trailers for the sequence teased a possible romance between Haley and Francesca Farago, nonetheless it transpired that the kiss was simply an act of revenge – the pair wished the group to lose cash for ganging up in opposition to them.

Desiree additionally mentioned that she was rooting for Rhonda and Sharron all through the primary sequence, however hoped London-based Kel would discover love on the present. “I actually wished to see one thing happen for Kel that was actual – I want people like him and Nicole as an illustration actually discovered a connection as a result of they have been people who have been simply nice to watch on display screen.”

Too Hot To Handle's first sequence is now obtainable to watch on Netflix.