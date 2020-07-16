TOO Talks About Experience On “Street To Kingdom,” Comeback With Mini Album “Operating TOOgether,” And More

TOO shared their ideas on competing on Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom” at their comeback showcase!

On July 15, the group held a web-based showcase for the discharge of their second mini album “Operating TOOgether.” Having debuted in April, TOO not too long ago gained consideration for his or her performances on “Street to Kingdom” because the youngest group within the competitors.

Though they had been eradicated within the third spherical, the members of TOO revealed that they realized so much throughout their time on the present. Chan commented, “We crammed our minds whereas watching how skilled our seniors had been. It was additionally our first time on a 360-degree stage, and we realized so much about learn how to make use of the stage.”

As for his or her favourite efficiency, Kyung Ho mentioned, “Every one was nice, however I feel our ‘Laborious Carry’ efficiency was notably particular. As many viewers have felt, we loved our efficiency too. It’s one which I like and nonetheless bear in mind very nicely.”

Chan shared his sincere emotions about their elimination. He mentioned, “It’s a miracle that we received this far, however I really feel regretful pondering that it could’ve been even higher if we had made it to the reside finale.”

TOO additionally talked about their new title observe “Rely 1, 2,” which incorporates vivid and funky piano and guitar sounds that complement the members’ clear vocals.

First, they revealed a behind-the-scenes story from filming their music video. Chi Hoon and J.You talked about that they grew to become overly immersed of their combating scene. J.You mentioned, “At first, we advised one another, ‘Let’s simply faux to combat.’ However as soon as we stood there, we received immersed in it emotionally.”

He continued to elucidate how he should’ve shocked Chihoon by pushing him over. Chihoon responded, “I was pondering that I ought to do a superb job, however I wish to say we labored too laborious on the scene. Nonetheless, the music video turned out good, in order that was good.”

Laughing, the remainder of the members clarified, “Please don’t misunderstand. The 2 are shut.”

Then, Ji Su talked about how the group has advanced since their debut. “The members’ potential to grasp and relate to the music has grown,” he mentioned. “We loved getting ready for this album. I occurred to information the members with the small print of our choreography, and whereas I used to be doing so, I felt that the members actually have grown so much.”

Ji Su continued, “Previously, Chi Hoon used to not have the ability to meet up with the dance throughout class, and he would apply on his personal till early morning. However this time, he adopted alongside throughout the length of the category. I used to be grateful and proud.”

Chi Hoon commented, “I’ll work more durable till the day I turn out to be the primary dancer.”

Take a look at TOO’s music video for “Rely 1, 2” under!

