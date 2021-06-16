Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Toofaan is the most recent sports activities drama directed via Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written via Anjum Rajabali. The movie used to be collectively produced via Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon underneath the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan movie options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Toofaan film on-line streaming rights have been obtained via Amazon High Video.
WATCH TOOFAN MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The primary glance poster of this film is introduced on 30 September 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to be a successful boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar options as a boxer and his trainer is Rawal performs. Toofaan complete film might be launched on 16 July 2021.
|Director
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|Manufacturer
|
|Screenplay
|Anjum Rajabali
|Style
|Sports activities Drama
|Tale
|Anjum Rajabali
|Starring
|
|Song
|Shankar Ehsaan Loy
|Cinematographer
|Anay Goswamy
|Editor
|Namrata Rao
|Manufacturing Corporate
|
|Unencumber date
|16 July 2021
|Artwork Director
|But to be up to date
|Motion
|But to be up to date
|Language
|Hindi
[/su_table]
Toofaan First Glance
Toofan Film Solid
Toofaan Hindi Film Teaser
Watch the terrific teaser video of Toofaan movie,
Toofaan Trailer
Toofan Hindi Film Songs
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.