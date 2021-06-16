Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Toofaan is the most recent sports activities drama directed via Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written via Anjum Rajabali. The movie used to be collectively produced via Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon underneath the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan movie options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Toofaan film on-line streaming rights have been obtained via Amazon High Video.

WATCH TOOFAN MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO The primary glance poster of this film is introduced on 30 September 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to be a successful boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar options as a boxer and his trainer is Rawal performs. Toofaan complete film might be launched on 16 July 2021. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Manufacturer Ritesh Sidhwani

Farhan Akhtar

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

P.S. Bharathi

Rajiv Tandon Screenplay Anjum Rajabali Style Sports activities Drama Tale Anjum Rajabali Starring Farhan Akhtar

Paresh Rawal

Isha Talwar Song Shankar Ehsaan Loy Cinematographer Anay Goswamy Editor Namrata Rao Manufacturing Corporate ROMP Footage

Excel Leisure Unencumber date 16 July 2021 Artwork Director But to be up to date Motion But to be up to date Language Hindi [/su_table] Toofaan First Glance Toofan Hindi Film Toofan Film Solid Toofaan Hindi Film Teaser Watch the terrific teaser video of Toofaan movie, Toofaan Trailer Toofan Hindi Film Songs Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar